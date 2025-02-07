Cargo thieves apparently hopping on moving vehicles

As if the current record-breaking rates of cargo theft weren’t enough for truckers to worry about, one industry insider says crooks are taking their tactics to another level.

In a recent Intelligence Insider Alert from Overhaul, an Austin, Texas-based supply chain risk management firm, the company shared information regarding a “developing modus operandi for the pilferage of cost-dense consumer electronics while in transit.”

According to Overhaul’s report, cargo thieves are entering trailers at brief stops – like traffic signals – and “performing a thorough pilferage of small, cost-dense items while the vehicle is in motion.” The group said the suspects load the cargo into large bags before communicating to a nearby accomplice, typically driving a vehicle near the semi, and exit the trailer when the vehicle comes to another stop.

“This tactic targets cost-dense items where a small volume of cargo can equal a large monetary value, meaning that traditional, large-scale pilferage is not necessary to drive profit,” Overhaul said.

The group added that in some instances, if opportunities to exit the trailer are limited, the thieves will pull in front of the tractor and slow down or stop to allow the suspects to exit the trailer.

According to Overhaul, this cargo theft method has been seen on both the East and West coasts. The group said that at this time, there is no indication the incidents are connected.

“Overhaul recommends that shippers of small, cost-dense items be vigilant for signs of surveillance at all origin locations,” the company said. “Additionally, drivers should stay alert for any indications of being followed.”

If drivers do suspect they are being followed, Overhaul said they should:

Slow down to 15 mph below the speed limit for 10 minutes.

If the vehicle is still following, exit and then immediately re-enter the highway.

If the tail persists, contact dispatch and/or your remote monitoring center before stopping in a well-lit and populated area to call police.

An increase in cargo theft activity has been noted over the past few years. According to a report from New Jersey-based logistics security firm CargoNet, the total number of reported theft incidents climbed 27% in 2024 compared to the previous year. LL