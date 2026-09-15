Cargo thief gets a dime for $1.5 million crime spree

While there are some instances of the punishment not fitting the crime, many will think the recent sentencing of one cargo thief hit the nail directly on the head.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announced that Haneef Palmer, 33, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to 121 months in prison for his role in a cargo theft crew that stole an estimated $1.5 million in goods over a six-month stretch.

Prosecutors said Palmer was a “central figure in an organized scheme of relentless cargo thieves” and that he and his crew “created chaos and fear for truck drivers while enriching themselves with stolen goods.”

According to court documents, between Jan. 1, 2023, and July 31, 2023, Palmer and his crew committed 16 separate cargo thefts in the Philadelphia area. Those thefts included loads of televisions, A/C units, refrigerators, several shipments of meat and seafood, liquor and a shipment of dimes valued at nearly $235,000.

Prosecutors said that the cargo theft crew would target trailers left unattended overnight, or would strike while the driver was sleeping, and would use bolt cutters and other tools to access the trailer. The stolen goods were later sold to buyers in the Philadelphia area.

Among the evidence presented against Palmer were text messages between him and his crew celebrating their thefts. In addition to texts, the individuals also shared pictures of them committing the thefts along with them posing with the goods they stole.

“These exchanges show that Haneef Palmer and his co-defendants were proud of these crimes. And they enjoyed them,” U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said. “Simply put, the nature and extent of Palmer’s crimes warrant a serious penalty.”

Palmer, along with three others, was originally indicted in October 2023 on charges of conspiracy, robbery and theft of government money. A superseding indictment was presented in December 2024, with Palmer pleading guilty to one count each of conspiracy, robbery interfering with interstate commerce, possession of items from interstate shipment theft, theft of government money, possession of stolen government money and five counts of theft from an interstate shipment in March.

On top of the 10-year prison sentence – that’s right, he got a “dime” – Palmer was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $1,080,786.44 in restitution. Palmer has filed an appeal of the judgment. LL