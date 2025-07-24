Cargo theft losses surpass $61 million in second quarter of 2025

Cargo theft numbers continued to climb in the second quarter of 2025, according to a recent report.

On Thursday, July 17, New Jersey-based logistics security firm CargoNet released its 2025 Second Quarter Supply Chain Risk Trends Analysis. According to the company, cargo theft incidents increased 13% compared to the second quarter of 2024 – up 10% from the first quarter of this year.

In total, CargoNet recorded 884 cargo theft incidents from April through June, with an “acceleration in theft activity” noted throughout the quarter. The company said incidents rose by 14.6% in April, 4.4% in May and by a substantial 21.9% in June. According to the report, there was a total reported loss value of $61.6 million in the second quarter.

In terms of where those thefts were most prevalent, the big three – California, Illinois and Texas – were atop the list. According to CargoNet, those three states accounted for 53% of all reported thefts in the second quarter of 2025.

While food and beverage was the most targeted commodity type for the three-month stretch – accounting for over 20% of all cargo thefts – the company did note a “dramatic increase” in the theft of metals. CargoNet said those thefts nearly doubled when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

“This unprecedented growth coincides with copper trading near or above record highs, suggesting that organized crime groups strategically adjust their targeting based on commodity market values,” the company said.

Keith Lewis, vice president of operations for CargoNet, said those trends show just how adept cargo thieves are when it comes to maximizing the value of each theft.

“The strategic targeting of specific commodities reveals the business-like approach of modern cargo theft operations,” Lewis said. “These aren’t opportunistic crimes – they’re calculated operations targeting goods with the highest illicit-market value and easiest resale potential.”

The company added that complex cargo theft schemes – such as document fraud and identity theft – have become “increasingly prevalent” and are expected to continue to increase throughout 2025.

“Traditional physical security measures alone are no longer sufficient,” Lewis said. “The industry must adopt a multi-layered approach combining physical security, digital verification and real-time intelligence sharing to combat these evolving threats.” LL