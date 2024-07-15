Cargo theft data shows small decline from record-setting first quarter

While new data suggests that the upward trend in reported cargo theft activity may have plateaued, the number of thefts continues to surpass totals from the previous year.

On Thursday, July 11, CargoNet released the results from its 2024 Second Quarter Supply Chain Risk Trends Analysis. According to the Jersey City, N.J.-based data- and information-sharing company, 771 thefts occurred in the second quarter of the year, marking a 10% decline from the record number set in the first quarter of 2024.

While the dip in reported cargo thefts was a step in the right direction, the total number of incidents in the second quarter of 2024 was 33% higher compared to the year prior. CargoNet estimated around $68.5 million in freight was stolen during the second quarter of the year, with an average loss of $150,711 per theft.

The company said there were “notable changes” when it comes to the types of commodities targeted by thieves over the three-month stretch. Compared to the first quarter of the year, CargoNet noted “significant growth” in targeted thefts of vitamins and supplements, alcoholic beverages and over-the-counter skincare products.

The company said it anticipated theft activity will “remain elevated” in the third quarter of the year, with one particular type of theft expected to continue to grow.

“Organized cargo theft rings in Southern California continue to be the most prolific threat, but theft by deception schemes are growing in popularity across the continental United States, particularly targeted pilferage schemes and non-delivery of whole shipments,” the company said in a statement. “We anticipate that these methods of cargo theft will continue to increase in popularity.”

In terms of where cargo theft was at its highest, three states accounted for more than half of all reported incidents in the second quarter. Leading the way were California, Illinois and Texas, accounting for 57% of all thefts over that time.

Those statistics shed light on recent legislative efforts from representatives from those respective states. In June, California Rep. David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, introduced the Safeguarding our Supply Chains Act, with the goal of curtailing the growing trend of cargo theft. Reps from both Illinois and Texas, as well as Florida and Minnesota, are co-sponsoring the bipartisan bill.

The bill seeks to establish a Supply Chain Crime Coordination Center in the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations to “collect and analyze data related to supply chain fraud and theft and to analyze regions and modes of transportation in the United States that are experiencing high volumes of organized crime.” Additionally, the bill would establish a Supply Chain and Theft Task Force led by HSI and the FBI. LL