Cargo theft bill unanimously advances through committee

A piece of legislation aimed at tackling the growing issue of cargo theft is moving forward.

On Wednesday, May 21, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation unanimously voted to advance a number of measures, including the Household Goods Shipping Consumer Protection Act.

Introduced in January by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., the bill would “clarify the authority of the administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration relating to the shipping of household goods” – restoring the agency’s authority to issue civil penalties against bad actors.

“This bipartisan, bicameral legislation will give the FMCSA the tools needed to protect consumers from fraud by scammers in the interstate transportation of household goods,” Fischer said during Wednesday’s Executive Session.

According to Fischer, since 2021, there has been a 1,500% increase in cargo theft incidents in the U.S., costing the industry $35 billion annually.

The legislation also would require brokers, freight forwarders and carriers to provide a valid business address to FMCSA before acquiring operating authority.

The cargo theft legislation is supported by a number of industry stakeholders, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association.

“Freight fraud committed by criminals and scam artists has been devastating to many small-business truckers simply trying to make a living in a tough freight market,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said in a statement. “Because of the broad industry support for these commonsense reforms, we hope this bipartisan legislation will move through the committee process without delay.”

In March, OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh testified before a Senate subcommittee about the growing issue of cargo theft – encouraging lawmakers to support the legislation.

“It will pay dividends if we can get it across the finish line,” Pugh said.

The federal government has shown significant interest in curbing the issue. Earlier this month, during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee roundtable, industry stakeholders were given an opportunity to discuss what measures the federal government should be taking to curb the rising rates of cargo theft.

During the session, members of the panel expressed support for the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act. This bill seeks to enhance communication between federal and state agencies investigating cargo crime and to strengthen prosecution of those convicted of cargo theft. LL