Cargo crime crackdown: Lawmakers push stricter penalties to deter thieves

Truckers stuck in Michigan with a load on their trailer will likely be happy to see recent moves lawmakers are doing to shutdown cargo theft.

One of the big focuses is enhancing penalties for convicted offenders.

Introduced by Rep. Mike Harris, R-Waterford, in October 2025, HB 5125 would amend the state’s penal codes to allow prosecutors to seek an additional sentence of up to 10 years for larceny involving stolen cargo.

“International criminal networks have identified Michigan as a prime target for cargo theft, and law enforcement needs stronger tools to fight back,” Harris said in a statement. “This plan increases penalties for cargo theft so we can bring the full force of our justice system against anyone targeting Michigan businesses or consumers.”

The bill also makes amendments to allow prison terms to run consecutively for violations arising from the same crime.

On March 10, the bill passed the House by a vote of 87-20 and now moves to the Senate for further consideration.

Introduced alongside the proposed legislation was HB 5126, which would amend the state’s penal code to classify cargo theft as a Class D felony, with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

“Cargo theft isn’t a crime of opportunity. Breaking into rail cars or shipping containers to steal vehicles or high-value goods requires planning, coordination, and organized criminal support,” Harris said. “Treating these crimes the same as ordinary theft fails to recognize their scale and complexity.”

The proposed bill would only take effect if HB 5125 were to pass. Like its companion, HB 5126 passed the House and has moved on to the Senate for final approval.

If passed by the Senate, both proposed bills would take effect 90 days after becoming law.

As states look for ways to crack down on offenders, efforts are underway at the federal level to address growing concerns about cargo theft and freight fraud.

Introduced in February, the Securing American Freight, Enforcement, and Reliability in Transport Act aims to “address ongoing issues negatively impacting U.S. freight and highways, improve roadway safety for Americans and protect our national security.”

Tabbed the SAFER Transport Act, the proposed legislation would make significant changes to how carriers, brokers and freight forwarders register with the federal government. The bill would eliminate the use of Motor Carrier numbers, phasing them out over a five-year period in favor of U.S. DOT numbers.

Other key elements of the bill include:

Mandate the completion of the Unified Carrier Registration System within one year of passage

Expand the U.S. DOT’s ability to withhold or revoke registration for certain felonies or nondisclosures

Enhance oversight for the issuance of commercial driver’s licenses and the training of commercial drivers

Establish the Freight Fraud and Theft Advisory Committee

Another bill introduced in April 2025, the Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act, aims to reduce cargo crime by strengthening law enforcement’s legal tools for pursuing and prosecuting cargo thieves.

The bill also mandates the creation of the Organized Retail and Supply Chain Crime Coordination Center within Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Homeland Security, which lawmakers say would improve collaboration between federal and local agencies investigating cargo crimes.

The proposed legislation currently has 206 co-sponsors. During a recent Committee mark-up session, the House Committee on the Judiciary approved the bill and sent it to the full chamber for a vote. LL