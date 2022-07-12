CARB hosting webinar training for trucking-related regulations

Have questions about certain CARB regulations? Truckers may have a chance to get those questions answered.

In the coming weeks, the California Air Resources Board will be hosting several training webinars on a variety of topics. The CARB webinars are free but require registration.

MS505: Large spark ignition fleet regulation

Do you own or operate forklifts in California? CARB offers training for fleets to learn about the requirements of the large spark ignition fleet regulation. The topics covered will include reporting requirements, labeling requirements, and 2016 program amendments. Owners of off-road vehicles with LSI engines are encouraged to attend.

Date: July 14, 2022

Time: 1 p.m.

Webinar: Register

MS511.2: Diesel particulate filter operation and maintenance

Diesel Emission Control Strategies, including diesel particulate filter technology, are in the forefront of California’s Diesel Risk Reduction Program. Retrofit DPFs have been verified by CARB to effectively reduce diesel emissions from diesel-fueled internal combustion engines by at least 85%.

This course briefly discusses the production of diesel emissions and their health effects, diesel emission control technology, DPF construction and application, and the maintenance necessary for successful DPF operation.

Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Time: 1 p.m.

Webinar: Register

MS522: Air regulatory overview for public agencies in California

CARB has several regulations designed to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles and equipment operating in California. This course an overview of air regulations that public agencies in California have compliance requirements, including:

Idling limitations.

On-road public fleet regulation.

In-use off-road diesel vehicle regulation.

Periodic Smoke Inspection Program.

Portable Equipment Registration Program.

CARB staff has developed this training to educate public agency employees and fleet managers about the basic regulatory requirements for heavy-duty diesel vehicles and provide awareness on which elements of the regulations these agencies may be accountable for.

Date: Aug. 25, 2022

Time: 1 p.m.

Webinar: Register

MS525: Compliance overview – truck and bus rule, off-road regulation, and portable equipment

Course topics include the following.

Truck and bus regulation

Regulation applicability

Engine model year schedule

Exemptions and extensions

How to report for regulation flexibilities

Broker and dispatcher requirements

Department of Motor Vehicle registration

Periodic Smoke Inspection Program

Regulation applicability

Program ipdates

Advanced Clean Truck Program

Manufacturers’ zero-emission vehicle s ales requirements

ales requirements One-time reporting

Future zero-emission vehicle rules

In-use, off-road diesel vehicle regulation

Regulation applicability

Requirements in effect

Future compliance deadlines

Portable Equipment Registration Program and Airborne Toxic Control Measure

PERP eligibility

Program requirements

ATCM program and updates

Enforcement and inspections

Date: July 20, 2022

Time: 1 p.m.

Webinar: Register LL