CARB hosting webinar training for trucking-related regulations
July 12, 2022
•Land Line Staff
Have questions about certain CARB regulations? Truckers may have a chance to get those questions answered.
In the coming weeks, the California Air Resources Board will be hosting several training webinars on a variety of topics. The CARB webinars are free but require registration.
MS505: Large spark ignition fleet regulation
Do you own or operate forklifts in California? CARB offers training for fleets to learn about the requirements of the large spark ignition fleet regulation. The topics covered will include reporting requirements, labeling requirements, and 2016 program amendments. Owners of off-road vehicles with LSI engines are encouraged to attend.
Date: July 14, 2022
Time: 1 p.m.
Webinar: Register
MS511.2: Diesel particulate filter operation and maintenance
Diesel Emission Control Strategies, including diesel particulate filter technology, are in the forefront of California’s Diesel Risk Reduction Program. Retrofit DPFs have been verified by CARB to effectively reduce diesel emissions from diesel-fueled internal combustion engines by at least 85%.
This course briefly discusses the production of diesel emissions and their health effects, diesel emission control technology, DPF construction and application, and the maintenance necessary for successful DPF operation.
Date: Aug. 18, 2022
Time: 1 p.m.
Webinar: Register
MS522: Air regulatory overview for public agencies in California
CARB has several regulations designed to reduce emissions from diesel vehicles and equipment operating in California. This course an overview of air regulations that public agencies in California have compliance requirements, including:
- Idling limitations.
- On-road public fleet regulation.
- In-use off-road diesel vehicle regulation.
- Periodic Smoke Inspection Program.
- Portable Equipment Registration Program.
CARB staff has developed this training to educate public agency employees and fleet managers about the basic regulatory requirements for heavy-duty diesel vehicles and provide awareness on which elements of the regulations these agencies may be accountable for.
Date: Aug. 25, 2022
Time: 1 p.m.
Webinar: Register
MS525: Compliance overview – truck and bus rule, off-road regulation, and portable equipment
Course topics include the following.
Truck and bus regulation
- Regulation applicability
- Engine model year schedule
- Exemptions and extensions
- How to report for regulation flexibilities
- Broker and dispatcher requirements
- Department of Motor Vehicle registration
Periodic Smoke Inspection Program
- Regulation applicability
- Program ipdates
Advanced Clean Truck Program
- Manufacturers’ zero-emission vehicle sales requirements
- One-time reporting
- Future zero-emission vehicle rules
In-use, off-road diesel vehicle regulation
- Regulation applicability
- Requirements in effect
- Future compliance deadlines
Portable Equipment Registration Program and Airborne Toxic Control Measure
- PERP eligibility
- Program requirements
- ATCM program and updates
- Enforcement and inspections
Date: July 20, 2022
Time: 1 p.m.
Webinar: Register LL