CARB announces funding for zero-emission trucks

The California Air Resources Board has approved tens of millions of dollars for incentive programs that will transition diesel-powered trucks to zero-emission alternatives.

CARB recently announced more than $600 million in its proposed fiscal year 2023-24 funding plan for clean transportation incentives. Of that funding, more than $90 million is allocated for programs specific to trucking.

Specifically, $80 million is set aside for drayage fleet operators. The transition toward zero-emission options for drayage trucks begins in 2024.

Another $14.3 million is available for a financing assistance program that targets operators and owners of small fleets.

“The shift toward zero emission is only possible if every Californian has access to new and emerging vehicle technology, and our funding plan reflects the importance of equitable access in working toward a clean air future,” CARB Chair Liane Randolph said in a statement. “The funding plan also offers a wide range of tools to get Californians into cleaner options, from the trucks that transport goods across the state to e-bikes that can make it easier for residents to meet their everyday mobility needs.”

CARB’s Heavy-Duty and Off-Road Equipment Investments include the following projects:

Advanced Technology Demonstration and Pilot Projects: Demonstration and pilot projects help accelerate the introduction of advanced technology vehicles, equipment or emission controls into the California marketplace.

Demonstration and pilot projects help accelerate the introduction of advanced technology vehicles, equipment or emission controls into the California marketplace. Clean Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP): HVIP supports the purchase of zero-emission vehicles by providing vouchers to offset the incremental cost of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses. HVIP Standard offers purchase incentives for a wide variety of medium- and heavy-duty on-road vehicle types, while set-asides within HVIP offer focused support for certain vocations such as drayage trucks, public transit buses and public school buses.

HVIP supports the purchase of zero-emission vehicles by providing vouchers to offset the incremental cost of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and buses. HVIP Standard offers purchase incentives for a wide variety of medium- and heavy-duty on-road vehicle types, while set-asides within HVIP offer focused support for certain vocations such as drayage trucks, public transit buses and public school buses. Innovative Small e-Fleets (ISEF): ISEF is a pilot program administered through HVIP that focuses on supporting small fleets by offering higher voucher amounts and supporting innovative solutions such as all-inclusive leasing, rentals and “truck as a service” models.

ISEF is a pilot program administered through HVIP that focuses on supporting small fleets by offering higher voucher amounts and supporting innovative solutions such as all-inclusive leasing, rentals and “truck as a service” models. Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Project (CORE): Similar to HVIP, CORE provides vouchers to offset the incremental cost of zero-emission off-road equipment such as transport refrigeration units, construction and agricultural equipment, and commercial harbor craft.

Similar to HVIP, CORE provides vouchers to offset the incremental cost of zero-emission off-road equipment such as transport refrigeration units, construction and agricultural equipment, and commercial harbor craft. Zero-Emission Truck Loan Pilot Project: The Zero-Emission Truck Loan Pilot Project provides financing opportunities for heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles and infrastructure. This project replaces the original Truck Loan Assistance Program, which helped small-business fleet owners who were affected by CARB’s In-Use Truck and Bus Regulation secure financing for upgrading their fleets to new trucks of any fuel type.

According to CARB, there are currently more than 500 zero-emission models available for heavy-duty vehicles and equipment. California recently surpassed its sales goals for zero-emission heavy-duty trucks two years ahead of schedule, before regulations officially kick in. LL

Related stories: