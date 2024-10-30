Capitol Christmas Tree journey begins

The annual journey of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is underway.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Harvest Celebration began on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Wrangell, Alaska, followed by the first Whistlestop tour event in Ketchikan.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, the tree and trailer were scheduled to be loaded onto an Alaska Marine Lines barge destined for Seattle. From there, the “People’s Tree” began a 4,000-mile journey across the country, stopping at parks, plazas, schools, memorials and main streets in a series of community events on its way to Washington, D.C.

The land portion of the journey will be made on a Kenworth T680. “Where Nature, People and Tradition Come Together” is this year’s tour theme, and the message is reflected on the special graphic design of the T680 featuring Alaska’s Tongass and Chugach National Forests.

Lynden, an Alaska-based company, is the official designated carrier for the 2024 tour.

Lynden companies provide transportation and logistics solutions in Alaska, Canada, the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii and around the world.

The company selected drivers Fred Austin and John Schank to transport the special tree. Austin and Schank both began working for Lynden in 1975 and have earned numerous honors for professionalism and skill. Collectively, they have driven more than 10 million crash-free miles for Lynden in Alaska. This is Schank’s second opportunity to carry the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, as he previously drove in 2015, the last time a tree was harvested from Alaska and transported to Washington, D.C.

The truck pulling this year’s tree is a Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar Powertrain featuring the Paccar MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, the Paccar TX-12 automated transmission and the Paccar DX-40 tandem rear axles. LL