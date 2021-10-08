Capitol Christmas Tree celebrations planned from California to Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tour is scheduled to begin on Oct. 29 with celebrations planned from California to Washington, D.C., throughout the journey.

A specially-wrapped Kenworth T680 Next Gen will be utilized by System Transport to haul the 84-foot tall white fir across the country after it is harvested from Six Rivers National Forest. The theme for the 3,300-mile tour is, “Six rivers, many peoples, one tree.”

“It is an honor for System Transport to be selected to deliver the 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree,” Dennis Williams, president and CEO of Trans-System, said in a news release. “We expect a very memorable journey and look forward to sharing the tree with people at the many events and out on the highway.”





Smaller companion trees will be provided for offices within the U.S. Capitol and other sites throughout Washington, D.C., along with 15,000 ornaments handmade by Californians.

“Kenworth is proud to play a part in delivering the ‘people’s tree’ to Washington, D.C., for the eighth consecutive year,” Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth marketing director, said in the news release. “This cross-country tour offers numerous opportunities to see this national symbol of celebration out on the highway or at the community events, and the Kenworth T680 Next Gen is the perfect truck for this important undertaking.”

The Kenworth T680 with LED forward lighting, advanced driver assistance systems and ultimate in-cab and sleeper package, was assembled by employees at the Kenworth manufacturing plant in Chillicothe, Ohio. The truck will return home for a special event for employees on Nov. 15-16.

The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule