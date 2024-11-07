Capacity at Burns Harbor Port to double

Ports of Indiana officials said the Burns Harbor Port will double its ocean cargo capacity with the opening of a new highway bridge.

Officially opened on Wednesday, Nov. 6, the new state Route 249 bridge is part of a multi-year, $35 million project by the Indiana Department of Transportation to connect the Burns Harbor Port in Indiana and the greater Chicago/northern Indiana market, according to a Ports of Indiana news release.

We just celebrated a big milestone in #BurnsHarbor infrastructure expansion with @INDOT, @NWIForum & Portage Mayor @AustinBonta, but learn how port highway capacity will soon double, just in time for #GlobalTrade via ocean container: https://t.co/QVElHZoKsq | @INDOTNorthwest — Ports of Indiana (@PortsofIndiana) November 5, 2024

“State Road 249 is vital to the safe and expedited movement of people and commerce between the port and our state highway system,” INDOT Commissioner Michael Smith said. “The bridge handles hundreds of thousands of trucks annually carrying heavy, high-value cargos such as steel, chemicals and ag products.”

The old structure will be closed and reconstructed as a second bridge to access the Burns Harbor Port. That portion of the project is expected to be completed in 2026, creating a four-lane connection in place of the two lanes that have been used since the port opened in 1970.

“This bridge is a critical connector for global trade,” Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock said in a statement. “Ports require robust multimodal connections, and this new entrance will double our port’s capacity to handle critical ocean shipments. We have 17 ship berths and storage for 250 railcars but only one truck lane entering the port.”

Ports of Indiana said Burns Harbor Port generates $4.6 billion in economic activity annually, supporting 28,000 jobs. With the addition of the twin bridges, $77 million has recently been invested in the port, including a new ocean container terminal scheduled to open in 2026.

“Our goal is to provide Indiana with a modern port system that connects local businesses to the world, and our customers depend on reliable supply chains and well-maintained infrastructure,” said Ryan McCoy, port director for Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor. “This project will also positively impact the environment by reducing congestion and idling time for vehicles, further lowering the port’s carbon footprint.” LL

Read more news from Indiana.