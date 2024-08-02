Canadian wildfire emergency in place

August 2, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, have declared an emergency as wildfires continue to destroy thousands of acres of national park land.

What is now the largest wildfire in the past 100 years in Jasper National Park has burned an estimated 79,000 acres and could continue burning for months.

The second-largest dark sky preserve in the world is canceling all reservations at the park through Sept. 3, according to its website.

Through Aug. 31, extra-provincial motor carriers and their drivers transporting supplies, equipment or people in direct assistance of the wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta are exempt from the provisions of Canada’s hours-of-service regulations.

This exemption applies to interstate commerce, and those operating under its guidelines must carry a physical copy of the exemption.

“The purpose of this exemption is to support efforts by extra-provincial motor carrier undertakings and their drivers to transport essential supplies, equipment and the transportation of people, in direct assistance to the emergency relief efforts in response to the wildfires in British Columbia and Alberta,” the wildfire emergency said.

Prior to operating under this exemption, extra-provincial motor carriers must:

  • Notify in writing the provincial hours-of-service director of the base jurisdiction of their intention to operate under this exemption
  • Provide to the provincial hours-of-service director of the base jurisdiction documentation that will contain:
    • Commercial vehicles to be operated
    • License plate numbers of those vehicles and the province of issuance
    • Names of the drivers who will operate the commercial vehicles
    • Drivers’ driving license numbers and province of issuance

Additional requirements and information about the wildfires emergency exemption are listed on the Transport Canada website.

Emergencies in other regions

Oregon has its own emergency in place through Aug. 26 for wildfires that have destroyed over 100,000 acres as of Friday, Aug. 1.

Numerous highway closures and detours are in place, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, and several air quality advisories have been issued due to wildfire smoke.

Severe storms have led to an EPA emergency fuel waiver in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The waiver, effective through Aug. 20, is to alleviate fuel shortage in those states created by the shutdown of an Exxon Mobil refinery in Joliet, Ill.

A July 15 tornado caused the refinery to go offline. LL

