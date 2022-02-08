Canadian transport minister suggests suspending protestors commercial licenses

Canadian protests over COVID-19 vaccine rules continued to escalate on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and its transport minister is calling for the suspension of commercial licenses.

Several media outlets report that protesters impeded access to the busiest international crossing in North America. The Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, was closed to Canada-bound traffic on Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Canadian government. Trucks were told to cross at another bridge about 60 miles away.

Event Message: BRIDGE TO CANADA IN DETROIT IS CLOSED. USE PORT HURON@Modernize75 — MDOT – Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) February 8, 2022

REMINDER: Commercial vehicles are being redirected to the Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia. Local international travel can use the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel (Except for commercial vehicles). Media requests should be sent by email to media@windsorpolice.ca – AD^14700 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 8, 2022

The United States and Canada each have mandates blocking unvaccinated foreign nationals, including truck drivers, from crossing the border. Canada’s mandate, which requires U.S. truckers to show proof of vaccination before entering the country, went into effect Jan. 15. The U.S. mandate, which requires foreign cross-border truckers to be vaccinated, started Jan. 22.

Following the mandates, thousands of demonstrators took part in a convoy that reached Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29. The convoy and protests have been going on for weeks now. Although the protests were started by truckers, many of the thousands of supporters appeared to be members of the general public opposed to all vaccine mandates in Canada.

Updates on the Ambassador Bridge protests can be found here.

Regulatory powers

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called on the province to use “extensive regulatory powers” over commercial trucking to bring an end to the protests and blockades.

“I want to start off by thanking Canadian truckers,” Alghabra said during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 7. “They continue to deliver for Canadians during these challenging times. I continue to meet with truckers and various representatives and hear their input.”

He said the protestors do not represent Canadian truckers.

“These blockades and occupations need to end,” he said. “Unlawful activities are not the way to offer meaningful involvement in government policy development.”

Alghabra said some of the regulatory actions that could be used to end the blockades include suspending commercial licenses and insurance of commercial owners of equipment blocking streets.

“It’s clear blockades of streets and bridges are against the law and should bring serious consequences for the owners,” he said.

OOIDA letters opposing vaccine mandates

On Monday, Feb. 7, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking them to exempt truck drivers from the cross-border vaccine requirements.

“Since commercial drivers spend the majority of their time alone in their vehicle and outside, there is no evidence that truckers present a higher risk of spreading the virus,” OOIDA wrote to Biden and Trudeau.

“Because the current cross-border policy disregards the economic contributions of the trucking industry and overlooks the basic operating procedures of the profession, we urge you to immediately exempt professional truck drivers from the proof of vaccination mandate. An arbitrary vaccine mandate should not prevent hard-working men and women from earning a living.”

OOIDA told the respective leaders that trade and commerce have been impeded since the vaccination mandates have gone into effect.

“Many drivers have elected not to operate cross-border under the new rules, while others continue to experience excessive wait times at border entry points because of the new protocols,” OOIDA wrote. “This has intensified existing challenges facing North American freight networks and the supply chain and has resulted in higher prices for consumers.” LL