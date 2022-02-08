Canadian transport minister suggests suspending protestors commercial licenses

February 8, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Canadian protests over COVID-19 vaccine rules continued to escalate on Tuesday, Feb. 8, and its transport minister is calling for the suspension of commercial licenses.

Several media outlets report that protesters impeded access to the busiest international crossing in North America. The Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, was closed to Canada-bound traffic on Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Canadian government. Trucks were told to cross at another bridge about 60 miles away.

The United States and Canada each have mandates blocking unvaccinated foreign nationals, including truck drivers, from crossing the border. Canada’s mandate, which requires U.S. truckers to show proof of vaccination before entering the country, went into effect Jan. 15. The U.S. mandate, which requires foreign cross-border truckers to be vaccinated, started Jan. 22.

Following the mandates, thousands of demonstrators took part in a convoy that reached Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29. The convoy and protests have been going on for weeks now. Although the protests were started by truckers, many of the thousands of supporters appeared to be members of the general public opposed to all vaccine mandates in Canada.

Updates on the Ambassador Bridge protests can be found here.

Regulatory powers

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra called on the province to use “extensive regulatory powers” over commercial trucking to bring an end to the protests and blockades.

“I want to start off by thanking Canadian truckers,” Alghabra said during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 7. “They continue to deliver for Canadians during these challenging times. I continue to meet with truckers and various representatives and hear their input.”

He said the protestors do not represent Canadian truckers.

“These blockades and occupations need to end,” he said. “Unlawful activities are not the way to offer meaningful involvement in government policy development.”

Alghabra said some of the regulatory actions that could be used to end the blockades include suspending commercial licenses and insurance of commercial owners of equipment blocking streets.

“It’s clear blockades of streets and bridges are against the law and should bring serious consequences for the owners,” he said.

OOIDA letters opposing vaccine mandates

On Monday, Feb. 7, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking them to exempt truck drivers from the cross-border vaccine requirements.

“Since commercial drivers spend the majority of their time alone in their vehicle and outside, there is no evidence that truckers present a higher risk of spreading the virus,” OOIDA wrote to Biden and Trudeau.

“Because the current cross-border policy disregards the economic contributions of the trucking industry and overlooks the basic operating procedures of the profession, we urge you to immediately exempt professional truck drivers from the proof of vaccination mandate. An arbitrary vaccine mandate should not prevent hard-working men and women from earning a living.”

OOIDA told the respective leaders that trade and commerce have been impeded since the vaccination mandates have gone into effect.

“Many drivers have elected not to operate cross-border under the new rules, while others continue to experience excessive wait times at border entry points because of the new protocols,” OOIDA wrote. “This has intensified existing challenges facing North American freight networks and the supply chain and has resulted in higher prices for consumers.” LL

Related News

Canada

OOIDA to U.S., Canada: Give truckers a break on vaccine mandates

OOIDA has opposed vaccine mandates. Now, it’s asking the U.S. and Canadian governments to give truckers an exemption to those orders.

By Mark Reddig | February 07

covid-19 vaccine - group of coronavirus vaccination vials and syringe

Coronavirus

OOIDA asks Biden, Trudeau to exempt truckers from vaccine mandate

OOIDA asked U.S. and Canadian leaders to exempt truck drivers from the countries’ arbitrary cross-border vaccination requirements.

By Mark Schremmer | February 07

Canada COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Coronavirus

More anti-vaccine protests expected in Canada this weekend

A Canadian protest over vaccine mandates started in Ottawa nearly a week ago, and no immediate end is in sight.

By Land Line Staff | February 03

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine, flag of USA

Coronavirus

Convoy to D.C. 2022 organizers detail mission of the event, address rumors

The organizers of the Convoy to D.C. 2022 detail their mission statement and address fundraising concerns ahead of the event.

By Jami Jones | February 03