Canadian province to host info session regarding oversize and overweight loads

Carriers who traverse British Columbia with oversize or overweight loads will soon have an opportunity to get caught up on current regulations – as well as to share their insights from traveling along the province’s roadways.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch will be hosting a virtual information session for industry stakeholders. The two-hour session will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. PST.

“This information session will cover information related to oversize and overweight commercial vehicles traveling on provincial infrastructure in British Columbia, including routing, permitting and other matters to support education across the industry to promote compliance and minimize the potential for overpass strikes,” the Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ministry, the information session will focus on “size and weight regulations, policies related to size and weight, and permits issued for oversize and overweight vehicles and loads.”

Providing updated information to carriers is only half of the reason for hosting the session. The agency also says the feedback provided by those in attendance is valuable to the work of its Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement division.

“The intention is to provide regular updates on items being worked on in B.C. and to gather input from industry partners,” the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure told Land Line. “This is also a forum to understand potential new or emerging issues in the industry that CVSE needs to be aware of, or to understand areas of difficulty that the industry may have with existing policies and procedures.”

The virtual meeting is open to anyone in the trucking industry. Anyone interested can RSVP for the information session by contacting Commercial.Transport@gov.bc.ca by Friday, Dec. 15. LL

Find more trucking news at LandLine.media.