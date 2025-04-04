Canadian province announces $54 million investment for trucking industry

The government of Alberta is making a significant investment in the commercial trucking industry – with the ultimate goal of “truck driver” becoming a designated trade.

On Monday, March 31, the provincial government announced a $54 million (CAD) investment over the next three years to “strengthen the transportation industry.”

The investment consists of two elements. First, $30 million of the investment will be used to fund the province’s Employment Pathway Grant. Launched on April 1, the grant helps employers cover the cost of training, onboarding and professional development for truckers in Alberta.

“Alberta’s economy depends on a strong, well-trained workforce, and today’s news is another step in ensuring our commercial driving industry is set up for success,” Rick Wilson, minister of Indigenous Relations for Alberta, said during a news conference to announce the grants.

In March 2024, the Alberta government announced changes to the Class 1 driver’s licensing and training programs that would “ensure commercial truck drivers in Alberta have the right mix of competencies and licensing to perform their jobs professionally, safely and efficiently.”

Those changes, which went into effect on Tuesday, April 1, increase the total number of instructional hours to 133 and include enhanced in-cab and air brake training – something the province said will offer a potential truck driver “more hands-on skills and safety training than the former 113-hour Mandatory Entry Level Training Program.”

Devin Dreeshen, Alberta’s Minister of Transportation, said on Monday, March 31 that the $54 million investment shows the province’s commitment to a crucial industry.

“Alberta’s government recognizes the critical role that commercial trucking plays in our supply chain and economy,” Dreeshen said. “Alberta truckers ensure our store shelves are well stocked, our gas stations have plenty of fuel and that our energy and agriculture products make it to markets.”

The remaining $24 million will be used to fund the Industry Advancement Grant, which Dreeshen said will pay for “projects proposed by the trucking industry” in Alberta. That grant launches on April 15.

During this week’s news conference, Dreeshen said the province’s increased training standards could lay the foundation for “truck driver” to be recognized by the Interprovincial Standards Red Seal Program.

“Our goal is to have ‘truck driver’ designated as a trade and to ultimately seek a Red Seal designation for this critical profession,” Dreeshen said.

The purpose of the program is to set common standards that assess the skills of various trades across Canada. Skilled workers who pass the Red Seal examination are given an endorsement to their trade certificate.

According to the program’s website, the Red Seal endorsement “promotes excellence to employers, instills pride in skilled workers and facilitates (labor) mobility.” LL