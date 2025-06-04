Canada wildfires prompt additional emergency

Evacuations remain ongoing in Canada as wildfires threaten portions of several provinces.

More than 50 wildfires were burning across Alberta, Canada as of Wednesday, June 4, and more than 1.2 million acres (490,000 hectares) have burned so far in 2025, according to a Calgary Herald report.

This is an Alberta Emergency Alert. The County of Grande Prairie has expanded the evacuation alert area. Evacuation alert area expanded north and south to include everyone north of Township Road 710 to Township Road 740, east of the BC/Alberta border to Range Road 130. There is… pic.twitter.com/KaRwKwpIGk — Alberta Emergency Alert (@AB_EmergAlert) June 4, 2025

An hours-of-service exemption is in place through June 30 for extra-provincial motor carriers and drivers engaged in the transport of essential supplies, equipment and the transportation of people in direct assistance to the emergency-relief efforts in Alberta.

Motor carriers must notify in writing the provincial hours-of-service director of the base jurisdiction of their intention to operate under this exemption and provide required documentation outlined in the declaration.

Additional conditions and guidelines to be eligible for the relief granted by the Alberta emergency order are available on the Transport Canada website.

A separate order was previously issued covering motor carriers and drivers in Manitoba, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Industries affected

Oil and mining companies are among those altering operations because of the wildfires in Canada.

Aspenleaf Energy Limited recently evacuated field staff and temporarily halted its 4,000 barrel-per-day operations near Swan Hills, Reuters reported.

Hudbay Minerals, a Canadian mining company, announced the temporary suspension of its Snow Lake, Manitoba operations. The company said its infrastructure and facilities were at a low risk of being damaged.

The latest situation report from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center showed more than 200 active fires and over 5 million acres burned across Canada year-to-date. LL

