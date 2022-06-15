Canada to end most vaccine requirements

Canada is suspending many of its vaccination requirements beginning June 20.

Transport Canada announced that the government will suspend vaccination requirements for domestic and outbound travel, federally regulated transportation sectors, and federal government employees.

However, vaccine requirements for entry into Canada by foreign nationals remain. According to the news release from Transport Canada, foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be prohibited from entering Canada. With the suspension of the domestic mandate, unvaccinated foreign nationals will continue to be able to depart Canada by plane or train.

“While the suspension of vaccine mandates reflects an improved public health situation in Canada, the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve and circulate in Canada and globally,” Transport Canada wrote. “Given this context, and because vaccination rates and virus control in other countries varies significantly, current vaccination requirements at the border will remain in effect.

“This will reduce the potential impact of international travel on our health care system and serve as added protection against any future variant. Other public health measures, such as wearing a mask, continue to apply and will be enforced throughout a traveler’s journey on a plane or train.”

Beginning June 20, employers in the federally regulated air, rail and marine sectors will no longer be required to have mandatory vaccination policies for employees. Employers will be responsible for establishing return-to-work practices.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, about 82% of Canadians have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine mandates

The United States and Canada each have mandates blocking unvaccinated foreign nationals, including truck drivers, from crossing the border. Canada’s mandate, which requires U.S. truckers to show proof of vaccination before entering the country, went into effect Jan. 15. The U.S. mandate, which requires cross-border truckers to be vaccinated, started Jan. 22.

Both COVID-19 vaccine rules have been criticized over concerns they would create more supply chain disruptions. LL