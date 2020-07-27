Canada offers reporting app for travelers entering the country

The Canadian government offers an app to help travelers abide by regulations put in place because of the coronavirus.

All travelers entering Canada must provide the Canadian government with contact information, quarantine destination information and symptoms.

Truck drivers also must comply with the demand for contact and destination information even though they are exempted from the border being closed to nonessential traffic. The restriction on all discretionary travel at the Canada-U.S. border was initially implemented on March 21 and has been extended until Aug. 21.

The ArriveCAN app allows travelers to provide the required information by digital means.

The ArriveCAN mobile application and accessible ArriveCAN were developed by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Canada Border Services Agency. It provides a digital means for travelers entering Canada to easily and securely submit their information and complete a self-assessment of symptoms up to 48 hours before they arrive in Canada.

The ArriveCAN app is available for free on Google Play and Apple App stores.

The use of ArriveCAN will help the Canadian government communicate with travelers via push notifications. For travelers required to quarantine or isolate, the app will help verify their compliance with requirements under the Quarantine Act and to record any voluntary report of symptoms of COVID-19 during their 14-day quarantine period.

Other coronavirus coverage: