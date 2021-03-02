Canada ELD mandate still set to go into effect June 12

When Canada’s electronic logging device mandate goes into effect in June, the minister of transport is promising no hard enforcement in the beginning as the nation struggles to certify devices that fulfill the strictures of its new rule.

The announcement comes as more and more industry groups are raising an alarm that truckers won’t be able to comply with Canada’s mandate due to a lack of devices that have met the criteria established by the federal mandate and certified by a third-party.

To date, there are no approved devices listed on Transport Canada’s website.

While stating that he remained “firmly committed to the timeline” of June 12 as the date when the mandate would take effect, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra stated that the impact of COVID-19 on commercial vehicle operations “has been unprecedented and must be acknowledged” and that a “progressive enforcement period” would be imposed.

“This will give sufficient time for the industry to obtain and install certified electronic logging devices without penalty as of June 12, 2021,” Alghabra said in a statement issued March 2. “Early enforcement measures will consist of education and awareness.”

Unlike the U.S., Canadian regulations require third-party testing and certification of all ELDs to ensure they are in compliance with federal rules regarding the use of the devices.

Last October, The PIT Group’s FPInnovations division was named as the sole ELD testing agency in the country. Based in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, FPInnovations’ transportation research group has conducted third-party verifications of several ELD systems for the U.S. market, according to a company blog.

Both industry groups like the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada – which represents private and dedicated fleets – and U.S.-based ELD manufacturers have raised concerns over whether devices approved for use in the U.S. will also be acceptable to Canadian authorities.

Fred Fakkema, vice president of compliance for U.S.-based ELD manufacturer Zonar said in an article in the March/April 2021 issue of Land Line Magazine that “the odds your current ELD will be compliant are not good.” LL