Canada doubles down on rest areas as essential infrastructure for truckers

British Columbia is spending $100 million as part of its safety rest area improvement project.

Of that, $55 million will be spent in the next three years to support the trucking industry and traveling public.

“Of the over 200 highway rest areas my ministry is responsible for, almost 70% can accommodate commercial vehicles,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “Increasing this number is an important way we can support the commercial trucking industry that people and businesses across the province depend on.”

The Columbia rest area on Highway 1 was among these locations to be identified by a 2022 study as a priority location

In February 2026, an $11 million contract was awarded for improvements to the rest stop in British Columbia west of Revelstoke.

Work is ongoing, with the rest area expected to be closed to all vehicles in April before reopening in late 2026.

Expansion of parking, including dedicated commercial vehicle parking, upgraded bathroom facilities and lighting and improved access are among the rest area upgrades.

“For commercial drivers, safe and accessible rest areas are essential infrastructure, not a luxury,” said Binoy Mascarenhas, director of policy for the BC Trucking Association. “When drivers have reliable places to pull over, perform safety checks, take needed breaks and meet regulatory rest requirements, it supports both road safety and the efficient movement of goods across B.C. These upgrades are a welcome investment in the people who keep our economy moving.”

According to a news release, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit has invested approximately $32 million in new rest areas and enhancements to existing facilities.

Rest areas are an essential part of the British Columbia highway system, helping reduce the risk of accidents related to fatigue or to people stopping on highway shoulders, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit said.

More information about provincial rest areas can be found online.

Traffic updates are available on the DriveBC website. LL