Canada delays ELD enforcement until 2023

Canada’s transition period for its ELD mandate has been extended until next year, according to the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators.

The electronic logging device mandate went into effect in June 2021, but jurisdictions planned no penalties or hard enforcement until this June. Now, the plan is to delay enforcement until Jan. 1, 2023.

“Jurisdictions have been monitoring progress and determined that an extension of the transition period is required,” the council said in a news release. “This will allow sufficient time for industry to purchase and install certified ELD devices and conduct training to be compliant. Based on these factors, jurisdictions will continue to support the mandate through a period of education and awareness through to Jan. 1, 2023.”

Enforcement of Canada’s federal hours-of-service regulations and ELD mandate is a jurisdictional responsibility.

Unlike the U.S., Canadian regulations require third-party testing and certification of all ELDs to ensure they are in compliance with federal rules regarding the use of the devices. The Canadian mandate took effect in June 2021 without a single ELD being approved. Now, 22 devices have been approved.

“Industry is advised to research ELD device options and ensure any procured ELD is a certified device as approved by Transport Canada,” the council said.

Approved devices can be found here.

“It is important to recognize that the transportation sector has seen significant pressure over the last two years,” the council said. “Jurisdictions and industry have worked diligently to support the transportation sector through these challenges. Considerable progress has been made towards putting in place the regulations and infrastructure to enforce the federal ELD mandate, including a notable acceleration in the number of certified ELD devices available in the marketplace.” LL