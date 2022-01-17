Canada Cartage buys Quebec’s Laurentien Transport

Mississauga, Ontario-based Canada Cartage has announced the acquisition of Laurentien Transport, Bois-des-Filion, Quebec.

Laurentien, based in a suburb of Montreal, is a dedicated contract transportation provider that specializes in refrigerated freight services to large, well-known brands in grocery, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and retail sectors, according to a news release. It was founded in 1960.

“Laurentien’s dedicated contract transportation service offerings and customer base are a tremendous fit with Canada Cartage,” Canada Cartage President and CEO Jeff Lindsay said in a news release. “Both companies focus on providing essential products to Canadians through our partnerships with some of the largest retailers in the country. This acquisition also significantly increases Canada Cartage’s scale and service capabilities in Quebec.”

The Canada Cartage group of companies operates under the brand names of Canada Cartage, CCLS, Stalco, Kore Logistics, and Speedee Transport. They provide dedicated contract transportation, general freight, managed transportation services, fulfillment and distribution, and home delivery services. The company, founded in 1914, has more than 3,500 employees at locations across Canada.

This transaction is the fifth acquisition for Canada Cartage over the past year.

Canada Cartage also has acquired:

Stalco, a Toronto-based third-party logistics company founded in 1994, in January 2021.

City Transfer, Ottawa, Ontario, in January 2021. City Transfer focused on same-day transportation, dedicated transportation, third-party logistics, warehousing, and call cartage work in Canada and the U.S.

Calgary,Alberta-based Kore Logistics, a providers of final mile fulfillment and home deliveries in western Canada, in March 2021. It was founded in 2002

London, Ontario-based Rapid Delivery in September 2021. Rapid Delivery was focused on truckload, expedited, and dedicated transportation to customers in Ontario and the Great Lakes states. It was founded in 1982.

Dun & Bradstreet reports there are 12 companies in the Canada Cartage Diversified ULC corporate family. It generates $10.49 million in sales, according to Dunn & Bradstreet.

Canada Carthage is owned by Nautic Partners LLC, a private equity firm that acquired the company in 2007. LL

Other Canadian business news: