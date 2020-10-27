Canada accredits first third-party ELD certifying company

Canada has accredited FPInnovations as the first third-party company that will be allowed to certify electronic logging devices in the country.

Unlike the U.S., Canadian regulations require third-party testing and certification of all electronic logging devices to ensure they are in compliance with federal rules regarding the use of the devices.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said in a statement that the start of electronic logging device certification is a major milestone and that he expects to see more companies accredited in the near future.

Glen Legere, senior director of the Fibre Supply Innovation Centre of Excellence for FPInnovations, said the company will soon announce guidelines on how ELD providers can apply for device certification.

In 2019, Transport Canada announced that all federally regulated commercial trucks and buses operating in Canada would need to be equipped with a certified electronic logging device to better track drivers’ hours of driving, work and rest.

Canada’s ELD mandate is scheduled to go into effect on June 12, 2021.

For more on Canada’s ELD requirements, click here.

FPInnovations, Pointe-Claire, Quebec, is a nonprofit research and development private organization that specializes in the products to help grow of the Canadian forest sector, according to its website. FPInnovations’ transportation research group has conducted third-party verifications of several ELD systems for the U.S. market, according to a company blog. The company also has researched and tested platooning technology. LL