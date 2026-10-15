Calling all truckers: Volunteers needed to honor fallen veterans

Since 1992, Wreaths Across America has undertaken the mission of ensuring that no veteran is forgotten. Heading into the 2026 holiday season, the group is once again asking truckers for their help to fulfill that mission.

Annually, the group partners with transportation companies and independent drivers to deliver and place wreaths on the headstones of service members laid to rest at more than 6,000 locations nationwide. This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 19.

According to the nonprofit, there are 730 lanes available for volunteers to fill as part of the Honor Fleet – helping truck the wreaths to their destinations.

“The WAA Honor Fleet is made up of carriers and trucking professionals who go the extra mile to serve those who served us,” Courtney George, Wreaths Across America’s director of trucking and industry relations, said in a statement. “Joining the Honor Fleet means making a meaningful and lasting impact in the lives of veterans and their families.”

Wreaths Across America said it anticipates more than 3 million volunteers will assist with this year’s event, helping to lay wreaths in all 50 states. Graig Morin, founder and president of Brown Dog Carriers, said participation is about more than just the load.

“Becoming a Wreaths Across America Honor Fleet partner is about much more than moving veterans’ wreaths,” Morin said. “It gives carriers an opportunity to engage with employees in a meaningful mission while building pride within the organization and strengthening connections in the communities you serve.”

According to Wreaths Across America, last year’s event saw over 3 million wreaths placed on the headstones of our nation’s service members at 5,598 participating locations.

More information about Wreaths Across America, as well as a full list of open lanes for 2026, can be found here. LL