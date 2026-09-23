California’s electric truck push just got a big money boost

For truckers fueling up in California, pain from skyrocketing diesel prices is getting worse.

Now the state is taking aim at the high price of electric trucks in an effort to promote the adoption of the technology.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill designed to shrink the huge price gap between diesel powered trucks and zero tailpipe-emission medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

The new law expands California’s hybrid and zero-emission truck and bus voucher program. The vouchers could cover as much as 90% of the purchase price.

The electric truck price gap is getting hard to ignore

Sen. Eloise Gomez Reyes, D-San Bernardino, says California needs to tackle the growing price gap between diesel and electric trucks.

The numbers show why the issue is getting attention.

Electric truck prices in Europe have dropped 27% in recent years. In the United States, prices have climbed 32%.

Reyes says those numbers show why California needs more transparency around electric truck prices.

SB1213 establishes new market transparency requirements for zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.

Under the new law, manufacturers must disclose the suggested retail price for trucks and buses that qualify for state zero-emission funding.

That gives buyers and lawmakers a clearer look at the real price tag.

The goal is simple: Make it easier to see what these trucks really cost.

Supporters say the change is a win for clean freight and affordability. It comes as diesel prices have topped $8 per gallon in California.

“SB1213 brings greater transparency and accountability to the clean truck market so we can better understand what these vehicles actually cost and help drive those costs down over time,” Reyes said.

The new law also expands the number of electric trucks that can qualify for vouchers.

California also wants to look beyond purchase rebates.

By 2028, the state must explore other ways to finance electric truck purchases. Ideas include low-cost loans and guarantees tied to a truck’s future value.

The rules apply to programs funded through the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, the California Clean Fuel Reward and the Clean Transportation Program.

Reyes said current rules leave lawmakers with too few tools to track the market and oversee the money.

The new rules are set to take effect Jan. 1. LL

More Land Line coverage of California news is available.