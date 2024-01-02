California’s Clean Truck Check deadline extended to Jan. 31

Truckers operating in California have until Jan. 31 to submit reporting for the state’s Clean Truck Check.

The California Air Resources Board initially slated the Clean Truck Check deadline for the end of 2023 but extended it by another month. Vehicle and fleet owners have until Jan. 31 to finalize the initial reporting requirement and compliance fee payment for 2023. Truck owners can submit their reports here.

Reporting for Clean Truck Check began in October. The Jan. 31 deadline ensures compliance for 2023. Each vehicle is subject to a $30 annual compliance fee.

Compliance reporting for 2024 will begin in July. Truck owners will need to report that the results of a smog check ensure emission control systems are properly functioning or that they have completed needed repairs. Which month the reporting is due depends on the Department of Motor Vehicles registration expiration month for California-registered vehicles or on the last number of the VIN for non-California trucks.

2024 compliance testing deadline for California registered vehicles:

DMV registration expiration month Jan. Feb. March April May June July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. 2024 compliance deadline month July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec.

2024 compliance testing deadline for non-California registered vehicles:

Last number of VIN 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 2024 compliance deadline month Oct. Nov. Dec. July Aug. Sept. Oct. Nov. Dec. July

In order to be compliant with Clean Truck Check, a passing compliance test must be submitted to CARB within 90 days before the compliance deadline. If the deadline is Nov. 30, for example, then a passing compliance test needs to be submitted between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30.

Clean Truck Check background

Clean Truck Check was established to ensure that trucks’ emission control systems are properly functioning when traveling on California’s roadways.

The program subjects nearly all non-gasoline vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of more than 14,000 pounds that operate in California to periodic emissions testing. For 2023 and 2024, affected vehicle owners need to submit a report only once. However, most vehicles will be subjected to a twice-per-year periodic testing requirement beginning in 2025.

Vehicle owners who do not comply with Clean Truck Check may be cited and have their DMV vehicle registrations blocked. Brokers must verify that the trucks they contract with are in compliance. Public agencies that contact for truck services also must verify compliance. Seaport and railyard facilities will be checking trucks for compliance, as well.

Testing for Clean Truck Check compliance can be done with an on-board diagnostic test device. However, that device must be CARB-approved. In addition to the cost of the hardware, testing devices also require a one-time $500 licensing fee and an annual $504 cloud service fee. A list of CARB-approved devices can be found here.

For those who do not have a CARB-approved testing device, emissions testing and reporting must be performed by credentialed testers. Truck owners can obtain the credential to perform their own test. Test credentials are renewed every two years.

New to California, Clean Truck Check is the heavy-duty vehicle version of the Smog Check Program for light-duty vehicles. For decades, passenger vehicles in California have been subjected to periodic emissions testing and reporting. LL

