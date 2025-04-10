California’s AB5 creates undue burden, OOIDA tells Ninth Circuit

April 10, 2025

Mark Schremmer

|

Leased owner-operators are an essential part of the trucking industry, and forcing them to relinquish their business model presents an excessive burden.

That was the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association’s message to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit during oral arguments on Wednesday, April 9.

OOIDA contends that California’s worker classification law, Assembly Bill 5, violates the dormant Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution and that the district court failed to apply Pike’s balancing standards. The Commerce Clause prevents states from imposing regulations that place an undue burden on interstate commerce, and the Pike Balancing Test says that the burdens a state or local law imposes on out-of-state commerce must not clearly exceed the local benefits.

“The Pike balancing test has allowed state laws to burden and raise the cost of doing business, but there is no cost or burden that leased owner-operators can pay to keep their small business as a leased owner-operator in California,” said Paul Cullen Jr., attorney for OOIDA.

What does AB5 do?

California signed AB5 into law in 2019. The law is based on the ABC Test and requires a business to demonstrate three factors are established before a worker can be considered an independent contractor. The law was purportedly aimed at tackling the state’s misclassification problem, but opponents argued that it was too rigid.

The B prong of the ABC Test requires the worker being used as an independent contractor to provide a service that is outside the company’s usual course of business.

OOIDA said the B prong effectively ends the leased owner-operator model in the trucking industry.

Interstate owner-operators with their own authority can continue to deliver freight in California, and California intrastate leased owner-operators can qualify under the state’s business-to-business exemption. However, OOIDA told the court that out-of-state interstate owner-operators who are leased to a motor carrier can’t meet the exemption standard because it conflicts with federal regulations.

“Leased owner-operators in interstate commerce must comply with federal regulations called the Truth in Leasing regulations, which require the motor carrier to have exclusive possession and control of the vehicle and the operation of that vehicle in interstate commerce,” Cullen said. “Whatever the scope of that control is, it can’t be squared with the B2B requirement that the worker be free of control. It’s irreconcilable.”

State responds

Samuel Thomas Harbourt, attorney for the state, told the court that truckers could still haul freight in California by either becoming an employee or obtaining their authority as a motor carrier.

“One of the key problems with OOIDA’s legal theory is that it depends on the assertion that the ABC Test … categorically bars owner-operators from California’s market,” Cullen said. “That’s simply not true as a matter of law. What the ABC Test requires at most is that owner-operators be classified as employees.”

In his rebuttal, Cullen argued that point.

“I’d like to clarify opposing counsel’s descriptions that you could just be an employee or a motor carrier,” Cullen said. “As we described, these are very different entities. They try to conflate the three as just truck driving jobs. But an employee is not a small-business employer, and becoming a motor carrier … AB5 to trucking is like a law that would tell a lawyer you can’t be a lawyer any more but you can be a paralegal.”

What’s next?

Now that oral arguments have concluded, the Ninth Circuit panel will likely make its decision in the coming months. LL

Related News

zero-emission trucks emission rules

California

Podcast: Congress acts to stop overzealous emission rules

Two members of Congress have introduced legislation that would cut back on state and federal emission regulations on large trucks.

By Mark Reddig | March 17

Congestion pricing

Crime & Courts

Federal government doubles down on April 20 deadline to end congestion pricing in New York

The Department of Transportation poured cold water on the idea that congestion pricing may remain in place through at least October.

By Tyson Fisher | April 09

protest, freedom convoy

Crime & Courts

Protest organizers await sentencing after being found guilty of mischief

Two “Freedom Convoy” protest organizers have been found guilty of mischief. Find out why an Ottawa judge dismissed several other charges.

By Land Line Staff | April 09

double brokering

Crime & Courts

Double brokering investigation leads to additional arrest and charges

Trucking company owner faces additional charges in double brokering scheme. Here’s how much stolen freight police say he’s responsible for.

By Land Line Staff | April 08

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.