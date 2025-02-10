California wildfire emergency extended

The wildfire emergency in California has been extended through March 10.

CAL Fire’s latest update said more than 57,000 acres had burned and 16,000-plus structures had been destroyed as of Monday, Feb. 10. The department’s website also reported 29 fatalities pending coroner confirmation.

Emergency conditions creating the need for immediate transportation related to the restoration of essential supplies and services remain, the California declaration said.

Regulatory relief from maximum driving time is granted for commercial motor vehicles providing direct assistance to emergency relief efforts. This relief applies regardless of the origin of the trip as long as direct assistance is being provided.

When a driver is moving from emergency relief efforts to normal operations, a 10-hour break is required when the total time a driver is engaged in emergency relief efforts, or in a combination of emergency relief and normal operations, equals or exceeds 14 hours.

FMCSA may modify, extend or terminate the declaration as conditions warrant.

REMINDER: Applications are NOW OPEN for the LA Region Small Business and Worker Relief Fund. Apply today for direct cash assistance grants up to:

➡️$25,000 for small businesses and nonprofits

➡️ $2,000 for workers. Visit https://t.co/dYDWCo577k to get started. pic.twitter.com/J82T6pvB0I — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) February 9, 2025

New York emergency

An extended period of severe winter conditions prompted the emergency in New York, effective through Feb. 22.

Supply chain logistics are impacting the availability and transportation of rock salt stockpiles for highway applications, the New York declaration said.

Hours-of-service regulations are modified for the intrastate transportation of salt by motor carriers:

The 70-hour maximum on-duty period in eight days is modified to be 84 hours.

The 60-hour maximum on-duty period in seven days is modified to be 74 hours.

The 14-hour maximum workday is modified to be 16 hours. An 8-hour off-duty period must be taken to reset the 16-hour provision.

The 34-hour restart provision is modified to be 24 hours. Carriers may utilize a 24-hour off-duty period that occurred prior to the date of this order.

On-Duty Time for the purposes of computation of the 60/70 or 14-hour rules shall not include time spent waiting in a commercial motor vehicle while on the property of a shipper or carrier, loading point, unloading point or terminal immediately subsequent to or preceding loading/unloading operations.

Iowa emergency

A harvest emergency has again been extended and is now in effect through March 8.

Provisions restricting the movement of overweight loads of soybeans, corn, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer and manure as well as the requirements of a permit to transport such loads are suspended.

This suspension applies to loads transported on all Iowa highways, excluding the interstate system, that do not exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight. LL

