California vehicle crime bill nears passage

July 15, 2024

Keith Goble

|

A crime bill moving through the California Assembly is aimed at simplifying the prosecution of break-ins for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports legislation to enhance penalties or deter criminals from targeting truck drivers and/or their trucks.

State law defines the crime of burglary to include entering a vehicle when the doors are locked with the intent to commit grand or petit larceny or a felony.

To convict a suspect of vehicle burglary, prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the car or truck was locked. The rule includes a requirement that victims physically come to court to testify the vehicle was locked.

Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is behind the renewed effort. He said the requirement to prove the vehicle door is locked is an obstacle to bringing burglars to justice when prosecutors try an auto burglary case.

“The level of auto burglary in California is unacceptable,” Wiener said in recent remarks. “We need to remove senseless barriers to tackling it.”

Addressing the loophole

The full Assembly could vote soon on the amended crime bill that is touted to close the “locked door loophole” when prosecuting cases involving vehicle break-ins. The Senate already approved a nearly identical version of the bill.

Wiener said the loophole amounts to a “senseless barrier to holding vehicle burglars accountable.”

His bill, SB905, would remove the requirement to prove a vehicle door was locked. Instead, forcible entry of a car or truck would be enough to prove the crime.

The crime could be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

The bill also covers concern about organized resale of goods stolen from vehicles. Individuals could be prosecuted for possessing more than $950 of stolen goods intended for resale, whether the goods were stolen in one or multiple incidents and whether the individual played the role of thief, middleman or seller.

Passage uncertain

SB905 is at least the third attempt in recent years from Wiener to get the changes made to California law. One hang-up for previous attempts has been prison time.

Critics have voiced concern to lawmakers that creating a new term of incarceration could result in increased prison terms. In 2023, a state legislative panel added the result of enacting a rule change would be an exacerbation of prison overcrowding.

If approved by the Senate, SB905 would head back to the Assembly for consideration of changes before moving to the governor’s desk. LL

More Land Line coverage of California news is available.

Related News

smart lanes traffic congestion Ohio

California

Podcast: ‘Smart Lanes’ a unique solution to traffic congestion

Ohio is trying a unique idea called “Smart Lanes” to deal with traffic congestion – and it appears to be a cost-effective way to cope.

By Mark Reddig | July 09

congestion pricing

News

Boston city leaders discuss congestion pricing

In the wake of a botched effort to implement congestion pricing in New York City, Boston city leaders are mulling over the idea.

By Tyson Fisher | July 15

Automated driving system

News

Automated driving system proposal slated for 2024

As companies roll out plans to deploy fully autonomous trucks, FMCSA is scheduled to propose rules for automated driving systems.

By Mark Schremmer | July 15

Cape Fear Bridge

News

North Carolina receives $240 million for Cape Fear Bridge

A North Carolina bridge will be replaced after the state received a $242 million grant. The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge was built in 1969.

By Land Line Staff | July 15

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.