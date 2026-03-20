California truck driver bill put to rest

A California bill meant to protect employee truck drivers is officially dead.

Lawmakers passed it last year to force trucking companies and drivers to hand over detailed records to the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles.

Supporters called it a must-have tool to keep the trucking industry fair and aboveboard.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom wasn’t sold. He vetoed it.

Lawmakers could have tried to override him – but that effort failed.

Senate Bill 703

Sen. Laura Richardson, D-San Pedro, backed the bill.

SB703 would have forced ports to send trucking data straight to the California Labor Commission.

Companies would have had to report details about employee drivers every year. Information would include workers’ compensation coverage and the number of drivers insured.

Big staffing changes would trigger a report within 30 days, especially if companies switched heavily to independent truck drivers.

Miss a deadline? That could cost up to $5,000. Submit bad info? Fines could hit $20,000.

Independent drivers wouldn’t be off the hook either. They would have to file proof of insurance, permits, federal numbers and other paperwork each year.

The ports would also publish company information online and send the state detailed reports on every truck entering the ports. Info would include who owns it, when it arrived and which gate it used.

Both sides of issue

Supporters said the goal was simple: stop companies from labeling truck drivers as contractors to dodge labor laws.

“This illegal practice robs them of basic workplace protections and puts the burden of operating costs on their shoulders, all while companies profit,” Richardson explained in a bill analysis.

Backers said more data would expose rule-breakers and protect companies playing fair.

But the Western States Trucking Association blasted the bill. The group warned it would choke the flow of goods and make it harder for legitimate owner-operators to work.

Governor’s veto

Newsom said the plan would bog down already busy ports.

“I appreciate the author’s concern about the misclassification of truckers operating at the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach. However, this bill would significantly disrupt port operations by requiring these ports to collect and retain information on thousands of trucks each day,” Newsom wrote.

He also warned the process would be hard to automate and could slow operations at two of the nation’s busiest gateways.

After the veto, lawmakers briefly considered overriding it, but the effort fizzled.

The veto was confirmed earlier this month. As a result, the governor’s decision stands.

Still, the fight may not be over. Lawmakers could bring the bill back later this year. LL

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