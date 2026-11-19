The California Department of Motor Vehicles has seen enough.

Construction zones, patrol cars and most recently, flooding, have not been handled well by autonomous vehicles on California roadways.

According to the California Autonomous Vehicle Crash Dashboard, 572 crashes involving autonomous vehicles have occurred in 2026, with the majority of those reported in San Francisco (267) and Los Angeles (195).

While the variables surrounding each crash scenario varied, there was a familiar name involved in almost all of them.

Waymo vehicles were involved in 536 of the 572 crashes reported as of Thursday, Nov. 19.

So, until Waymo demonstrates it has taken effective actions, its vehicles will be banned from operating and/or testing on all California freeways, the California DMV announced.

“Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present,” the DMV said in a statement.

The ban in California is specific to freeways.

Waymo continues to operate its ride-hailing service on surface streets.

Earlier this year, Waymo suspended its freeway operations over safety concerns.

“Safety is at the foundation of everything we do,” a Waymo statement said. “In alignment with our safety-first principles, we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance.”

Autonomous truck developer Aurora announced in recent weeks that it’s moving in the opposite direction as Waymo, revealing plans to have an additional 200 driverless trucks in operation by the end of 2026 and 30,000 driverless trucks operating on U.S. highways by 2030.

This announcement followed an FMCSA exemption to allow motor carriers operating Level 4 automated driving system-equipped commercial motor vehicles to use cab-mounted warning beacons when stopped on a highway shoulder.

“Relaxing safety standards for the AV industry, which fights tooth and nail against even minimal transparency and accountability, should alarm all highway users,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said.

The Truck Safety Coalition went as far as saying autonomous technology is getting a “hall pass.” LL