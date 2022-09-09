California to host AB5 webinar

September 9, 2022

Mark Schremmer

There has been no shortage of questions regarding California’s Assembly Bill 5 and how it applies to the trucking industry. Next week, California officials plan to attempt to answer some of those questions through a public webinar.

California’s Employment Development Department will conduct an informational webinar from 10 a.m. until noon Pacific Time on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A previous webinar regarding AB5 was held in August.

AB5 uses the ABC Test to determine if a worker is an independent contractor or an employee. Opponents of the law argue that it is too restrictive and will end trucking’s owner-operator model.

Those interested in attending the Sept. 13 webinar can register here. You also can register by emailing your name, job title, industry, city/state, and number of employees (if applicable) to LCO-DLSESeminar@dir.ca.gov.

On Aug. 29, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California officially lifted the injunction that had prevented AB5 from being enforced on motor carriers. However, questions remain, largely because of the diversity of the industry and an endless supply of hypothetical scenarios.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association encourages truck drivers with questions about hauling in California to attend the webinar. California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency also provides a list of frequently asked questions regarding AB5.

What’s next with AB5?

Although the injunction is officially dead, it doesn’t mean that the legal battles are over.

The California Trucking Association has until Oct. 11 to file a renewed motion for a preliminary injunction. Dec. 2 is the deadline for final briefs regarding another injunction. After that, the court will decide whether to schedule any hearings.

In addition, OOIDA would like to know how AB5 has been affecting truck drivers.

“To better inform us as we move forward, please let us know what is happening on the roads in California,” OOIDA wrote in a recent email to its members. “Has AB5 affected the way you do business? If so, how? Do you know if or how others have already adjusted their business practices? And in our conversations with the state, what questions would you like us to ask?”

OOIDA asks members to email Questions@OOIDA.com. LL

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

