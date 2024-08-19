California Senate panel advances limitation on autonomous trucks

Multiple bills moving through the California Senate address concerns about autonomous trucks and other autonomous vehicles.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes the potential for the rapid development of autonomous technology. However, OOIDA has highlighted that the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety.

One California bill headed to the Assembly floor would prohibit autonomous vehicle operation with a gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted unanimously on Thursday, Aug. 15 to advance the bill to the chamber floor. Assembly lawmakers already approved AB2286 by a veto-proof 63-4 margin.

If the full Senate approves the bill, it would head to the governor’s desk.

Second time a charm?

State lawmakers approved a nearly identical version of the legislation a year ago. The pursuit was vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The legislative action followed public workshops in January and July 2023 by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to consider a new regulatory process to authorize the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles exceeding 10,000 pounds.

Newsom rejected the legislation. He said regulation and oversight of the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle technology in the state was “unnecessary.” In his veto message, Newsom referred to state law that provides the DMV with authority to regulate the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles on state roadways.

He added that “draft regulations are expected to be released for public comment in the coming months.” Despite the assurance, draft regulations for heavy-duty autonomous vehicles have not been released.

This year’s version

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, has been behind both bills to prevent the operation of autonomous trucks in the state. She has pointed out “there is nothing about a human safety operator that prevents the autonomous trucking industry from testing and deploying autonomous vehicles anywhere in California.”

She recently told a committee that “the only conceivable motivation for rushing forward without a monitor in the cab is to increase profits at the risk of public safety and the livelihoods of our trained, expert trucking workforce.”

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association has complained the legislation takes the “draconian step” of upsetting the state’s regulatory process.

“Let’s be clear: California needs truck drivers and autonomous trucks, and both will thrive together in the future,” the group said in a news release following the bill’s Senate Appropriations Committee passage.

Assembly Bill 1777

A related Assembly-approved bill is touted to strengthen public safety where autonomous vehicles, including robotaxis, are operating.

AB1777 would place various requirements on autonomous vehicle companies and manufacturers related to interactions with emergency response officials. The bill also specifies whether a driver or autonomous vehicle manufacturer is liable for vehicle code violations in certain circumstances.

Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said his legislation ensures safety protocols and traffic laws are followed statewide.

“Our regulations need to catch up, as this technology becomes increasingly commonplace,” Ting stated.

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted to advance the bill to the Senate floor. If approved there, it would head back to the Assembly for approval of changes before moving to the governor’s desk. LL

