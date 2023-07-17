California Senate panel advances autonomous trucks restriction

A California bill continues to move through the statehouse that is intended to slow down efforts to put autonomous large trucks on state roadways.

Since 2015, the operation of autonomous trucks on California roadways is prohibited. State law, however, allows for testing and operation of autonomous vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds without a driver behind the wheel.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is considering changes to the ban on autonomous trucks.

Autonomous truck restriction

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, is behind a bill to address a possible rule change. Her bill would restrict the use of autonomous trucks on California roadways.

Specifically, AB316 would prohibit the operation of autonomous vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds from operation for testing purposes, transporting goods, or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation.

The DMV would be required to submit a policy report at least five years after testing. At that time, a legislative oversight hearing would follow. Assuming there is legislative approval, the DMV would still need to wait another year before issuing a permit.

Speaking last week at a Senate Transportation Committee hearing on the bill, Aguiar-Curry told committee members her bill places a needed guardrail on the deployment of autonomous trucks on state roads.

“Testing and deployment of light-duty autonomous vehicles in California has been fraught with malfunctions, including autonomous vehicles blocking traffic by suddenly stopping in the middle of the road, driving through emergency response scenes, impeding emergency vehicles, and causing accidents.”

She added there is nothing about a human operator that prevents the autonomous trucking industry from testing and deploying autonomous vehicles anywhere in California.

“The only conceivable motivation for rushing forward without a monitor in the cab is to increase profits at the risk of public safety, and the livelihoods of our trained expert trucking workforce,” Aguiar-Curry testified.

Critics say the bill is too restrictive. They question whether lawmakers should be involved.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill. AB316 awaits further discussion in the Senate Appropriations Committee before it can move to the Senate floor.

If approved there, it would head to the governor’s desk. Assembly lawmakers voted 69-4 in May to approve the bill.

OOIDA welcomes legislative action

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association says while autonomous technologies might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer adds it is difficult to fully understand what effect autonomous vehicles will have on the trucking industry.

“Without more data about how AVs will function and their impact on the industry, OOIDA is concerned that legislators and regulators will put on blinders and push for more technology as the answer to the industry’s problems without considering the negative impacts of these technologies,” Spencer wrote in a previous letter to Aguiar-Curry. “It is difficult to fully understand what effect AVs will have on the trucking industry.

“Regardless of their potential, it is important to understand the implications that AVs will have on public roadways.”

In addition to safety concerns, Spencer said it is important for California to “more fully consider the practical implications that eliminating the human driver from the cab might have on the economy.” LL

More Land Line coverage of news from California.