California Senate panel advances autonomous trucks restriction

A California bill intended to stop efforts that would allow driverless trucks on state roadways is nearing passage, despite opposition from the governor.

Since 2015, the operation of autonomous trucks without a safety driver has been prohibited on California roadways. However, testing of autonomous vehicles weighing less than 10,000 pounds without a safety driver, has been allowed.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles is considering changes to the current autonomous trucks ban that could open the door to driverless trucks. Legislators are looking to block the DMV from making those changes.

Autonomous truck restriction

The Senate Appropriations Committee voted unanimously to advance a bill that would restrict the use of autonomous trucks on California roadways.

The bill, AB316, would prohibit operating autonomous vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation.

The DMV would be required to submit a policy report at least five years after testing. At that time, a legislative oversight hearing would follow. Even with legislative approval, the DMV would need to wait another year before issuing a permit.

The bill next heads to the Senate floor for a final vote. If approved there, it would move to the governor’s desk. The Assembly already voted 69-4 in support of the bill.

Newsom administration pushes back

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently took the unusual step to get involved with pending legislation.

The Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development provided testimony to the Senate Appropriations Committee in opposition to AB316. Dee Dee Myers, the administration’s top business official, told lawmakers the bill “takes an inflexible approach to regulating a growing industry.”

“Our state is on the cusp of a new era and cannot risk stifling innovation at this critical juncture,” Myers wrote in submitted testimony.

Bill supporters have said the governor prioritizes the state’s economic competitiveness over concerns about job losses and road safety.

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, previously told the Senate Transportation Committee her bill places a needed guardrail on the deployment of autonomous trucks on state roads.

“Testing and deployment of light-duty autonomous vehicles in California have been fraught with malfunctions, including autonomous vehicles blocking traffic by suddenly stopping in the middle of the road, driving through emergency response scenes, impeding emergency vehicles and causing accidents,” she said.

She added there is nothing about a human operator that prevents the autonomous trucking industry from testing and deploying autonomous vehicles anywhere in California.

“The only conceivable motivation for rushing forward without a monitor in the cab is to increase profits at the risk of public safety and the livelihoods of our trained expert trucking workforce,” Aguiar-Curry testified.

OOIDA supports legislative involvement

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association noted that while autonomous technologies might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes.

OOIDA President Todd Spencer added that it’s difficult to fully understand what effect autonomous vehicles will have on the trucking industry.

“Without more data about how AVs will function and their impact on the industry, OOIDA is concerned that legislators and regulators will put on blinders and push for more technology as the answer to the industry’s problems without considering the negative impacts of these technologies,” Spencer wrote in a previous letter to Aguiar-Curry. “It is difficult to fully understand what effect AVs will have on the trucking industry. Regardless of their potential, it is important to understand the implications that AVs will have on public roadways.”

In addition to voicing safety concerns, Spencer said it is important for California to “more fully consider the practical implications that eliminating the human driver from the cab might have on the economy.” LL

