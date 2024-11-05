California responds to OOIDA’s AB5 appeal

November 5, 2024

Mark Schremmer

|

In a response brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, California defended its worker classification law, AB5, and said it does not violate the Constitution.

“California’s Assembly Bill 5 was enacted to address the misclassification of employees as independent contractors,” the state wrote in the brief filed on Monday, Nov. 4. “AB5 adopts the ABC Test as the classification standard for workers in hundreds of industries across the state. The ABC Test makes it more difficult for employers to evade labor requirements than under the relatively manipulable and indeterminate 11-factor balancing test that applied before AB5’s enactment. As a result, more workers stand to gain the benefits and protections provided by California labor law, such as a minimum wage, workers’ compensation coverage and unemployment insurance.”

California signed AB5 into law in 2019. The law has been battled in court ever since. AB5 requires a business to demonstrate three factors are established before a worker can be considered an independent contractor. The B prong of the ABC Test requires the worker being used as an independent contractor to provide a service that is outside the company’s usual course of business. Many in the trucking industry have argued that the B prong effectively ends a longstanding business model of leased owner-operators.

In August, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association filed an appeal to the Ninth Circuit, saying that AB5 specifically targets truck drivers.

“AB5’s blanket prohibition of leased owner-operators constitutes an unreasonable burden on interstate commerce in violation of the dormant Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution under the test established by the Supreme Court in Pike v. Bruce Church Inc.,” OOIDA wrote. “Under Pike’s balancing test, AB5’s burden on leased owner-operators is absolute, and the benefits to the state are minimal, if not illusory. There is no cost truckers can incur or administrative hurdle they can overcome to keep their independent contractor small businesses as leased owner-operators.”

OOIDA also contends that AB5 violates the Equal Protection Clause, as California provides an exemption that intrastate truckers can use but federally regulated interstate truckers cannot.

California’s arguments

The state said in its brief that OOIDA has not shown that the ABC Test imposes the type of burden on interstate commerce required under Pike.

“Both this court and the Supreme Court have made clear that state laws do not trigger Pike balancing merely because they impose increased regulatory compliance costs,” the state wrote.

California argues that OOIDA overstates the changes involved in reclassifying a leased owner-operator as an employee.

“OOIDA misstates the effects of classifying owner-operators as employees,” the state wrote. “The only consequence under California law is that motor carriers will be required to provide owner-operators with certain benefits and protections, such as a minimum wage, workers’ compensation, unemployment insurance and sick leave.”

However, opponents of AB5 argue that the shift from owner-operator to employee will mean owner-operators losing flexibility and control over their work.

OOIDA’s reply brief is due Nov. 25. LL

Related News

Marijuana drug and alcohol

California

Podcast: Big changes coming soon to drug and alcohol rules

Land Line Now is tracking a change to the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse. And it could have a big effect on a large number of truckers.

By Mark Reddig | November 05

cargo theft

Crime & Courts

Philly cargo thieves strike again

Another cargo theft in Philly has police looking for three suspects. One industry insider said what was stolen is a favorite among thieves.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 29

I-5 Rose Quarter

Crime & Courts

Advocacy groups challenge Portland, Ore., I-5 widening project in federal court

The I-5 Rose Quarter project in Portland, Ore., will widen the highway, but advocacy groups say it will actually increase traffic and emission.

By Tyson Fisher | October 23

cargo theft

Crime & Courts

Insider says organized crime groups the ‘primary drivers’ of increased cargo theft

Cargo theft numbers continue to climb in the third quarter of 2024. Find out what one industry insider says is driving the rise in crime.

By Ryan Witkowski | October 21

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.