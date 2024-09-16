California poised to become latest state to act on speed and/or red-light camera use

The pursuit of rule revisions for speed and red-light cameras continues at statehouses around the country.

States to act this year on the use of automated enforcement cameras include Connecticut, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Vermont and Washington.

Speed cameras used to ticket drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in more than 270 communities across the nation, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports. There are about 340 communities that employ red-light cameras.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends that the focus on revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

California

The California Senate has approved Assembly revisions to a bill that would expand the list of cities authorized to post speed-enforcement cameras. Passage clears the way for the legislation to advance to the governor’s desk.

State law already allows for the use of red-light cameras. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state.

In 2023, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill permitting speed cameras as a tool to enforce posted speeds.

The rule authorizes a five-year pilot program to utilize speed cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.” Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, those where street racing events are common and school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and San Jose, as well as the city and county of San Francisco, are authorized to post the cameras.

The bill headed to Newsom’s desk would permit the city of Malibu to post speed cameras along the Pacific Coast Highway. SB1297 would permit five speed-detection devices to be posted along the 21-mile stretch of the highway that passes through Malibu.

Offenders would face escalating fines determined by the vehicle’s speed.

A bill memo explained that over the past 15 years, 59 people were killed in wrecks along the affected stretch of roadway. Speed was provided as the primary factor in each incident.

“This legislation builds on our efforts that led Caltrans to spend over $4 million on road safety improvements along PCH over the past year,” Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin said in prepared remarks.

The National Motorists Association is opposed to adding the devices.

“Caltrans is in the process of making safety improvements along PCH. Those improvements should be allowed to work before we consider additional enforcement measures,” the association said in a statement.

SB1297 speed cameras on PCH in Malibu – Sen. Allen/Assm. Member Irwin, passed successfully out of the Legislature Aug 30 & now goes to Governor for final approval. City of Malibu advocated for the important bill. Details: https://t.co/EuWUxJO4TT Thank you @ASM_Irwin @BenAllenCA! pic.twitter.com/GeySaH2a1C — MalibuPublicSafety (@MalibuSafety) September 3, 2024

Michigan among states with bills still active

In Michigan, a pair of bills pursue adding speed cameras in the state.

At this time, neither red-light cameras nor speed cameras are used in the state. Michigan law mandates that law enforcement witness violations.

A two-bill package awaiting final Senate floor votes would authorize automated speed enforcement in highway work zones. Specifically, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan DOT would be given permission to utilize automated enforcement at sites that do not have guard rails or other barriers.

HB4132 and HB4133 would authorize speed cameras for use in affected areas when construction workers are present. Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 10 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

First-time offenders would receive a written warning in the mail. Repeat offenders with violations within three years would face fines up to $150. Subsequent offenses within the same time frame would result in fines up to $300.

A work zone safety fund also would be created, with the state Department of Treasury coordinating with state police and local law enforcement to increase police presence within work zones, to fund devices and to make other safety enhancements.

If approved by the full Senate, the bills would move back to the House for approval of Senate changes before heading to the governor’s desk.

New Jersey

A New Jersey Senate bill calls for limiting the effect of red-light and speed cameras.

The Garden State does not authorize the use of automated enforcement cameras. Other states in the region, however, do utilize the ticketing method.

S3067 would prohibit the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission from providing identifying information for the state’s licensed drivers to camera enforcement entities in other states.

The bill has advanced from committee and awaits possible consideration on the Senate floor.

Ohio

An Ohio House bill would implement new rules on companies operating speed cameras.

HB416 would require cameras to be registered with the state. A $100,000 license fee would be charged annually to companies.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety would be responsible for inspecting each camera monthly to confirm accuracy. Camera companies would be charged $5,000 monthly per device for the service.

Ticket revenue distribution would remain the same. Local municipalities would continue to collect 60%, and companies would get the rest.

The bill calls for adding an 8% state tax to a company’s revenue.

The bill is in the House Homeland Security Committee.

