California nears new rules on red-light, speed cameras

More automated enforcement cameras could soon be on California roads.

State lawmakers sent a pair of bills to the governor to address use of red-light and speed cameras.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.

Red-light and/or speed cameras to nab drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in hundreds of communities around the nation, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports.

Land Line recently reported on legislative action on the topic around the country.

California cities adding ticket cameras

Red-light cameras are permitted in the state. The ticketing tool is used in more than 30 areas around the state.

A 2023 state law expanded the use of automated enforcement around the state. The rule permits the use of speed cameras in areas described as “safety corridors.”

Areas covered include those with a high number of crashes, those where street racing events are common and school zones.

Freeways and expressways are excluded.

The cities of Glendale, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland and San Jose, as well as the city and county of San Francisco, are permitted to post the cameras. The city of Malibu was added to the list a year ago.

San Francisco is the lone locale to actually use speed cameras. Malibu is in the process of installing cameras along the Pacific Coast Highway. The other cities are expected to soon follow suit.

Speed cameras

One bill on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk would authorize speed cameras in highway work zones around the state.

AB289 would permit the California Department of Transportation to turn on speed cameras in affected areas when construction workers are present. A requirement is included for signage to be posted to notify drivers about the presence of speed cameras prior to entering the work zone.

Caltrans would be authorized to use up to 35 speed cameras in work zones throughout the state at any one time.

Owners of vehicles found traveling at least 11 mph above the posted speed limit would receive violation notices in the mail.

Written warnings would be mailed to first-time offenders driving 11 to 15 mph above the posted speed limit. Repeat offenders would face a $50 fine.

Driving 16 to 25 mph above the posted speed would result in a $100 fine. Drivers nabbed traveling 26 to 99 mph above the posted speed would face a $200 fine.

Traveling at a speed of at least 100 mph would result in a $500 fine.

Bill supporters pointed out that more than 100 incidents that killed or seriously injured workers occurred in California highway work sites during a one-year period.

“The danger is very real for road workers and for drivers,” Assembly member Matt Haney, D-San Francisco, said in prepared remarks. “AB289 is how we stop these tragedies before they happen.”

Caltrans would be required to have a website where visitors can access locations of state highway work zones approved for speed camera enforcement. Hours of enforcement would also be included.

The site must be updated whenever Caltrans changes enforcement locations.

Red-light cameras

Another bill on the governor’s desk would revise red-light camera rules in place for three decades.

Since 1995, the state has required photographic evidence of red-light violations to identify the driver of the vehicle. If the driver cannot be identified, the violation notice is sent to the vehicle’s registered owner.

There is no legal requirement for the owner to respond.

Sen. Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento, said the current rules make fine collection difficult. As a result, she said, cities that include Sacramento have abandoned their programs due to costs outweighing revenue collection.

Her bill, SB720, is intended to make it easier for local governments to collect fines.

The requirement that the driver be identified would be removed. Instead, simply capturing the rear license plate would be sufficient for a violation notice to be sent to the vehicle owner.

Fines would start at $100. Subsequent offenses could result in fines up to $500. Late fees would also apply.

A notice of violation must include a photo of the traffic signal and an internet address to access the video recording of the violation.

There would be no impact on a driver’s record or insurance rate.

Drivers who chose to challenge the red-light camera violation could do so electronically.

Additionally, the bill would prohibit reducing yellow light interval durations where red-light cameras are posted.

Critics have raised concerns about due process rights. They’ve added that cameras do not address the real causes of serious wrecks. LL

More Land Line coverage of California news is available.