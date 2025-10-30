California moves to rein in rogue self-driving vehicles

A recent U-turn in California is drawing attention to a loophole in state law that will soon close.

San Bruno Police, on a DUI enforcement blitz, spotted a vehicle making a U-turn where a no U-turn sign was posted. Officers pulled over the car. Only to discover there was no drunk driver. In fact, they found no one was behind the wheel of the autonomous vehicle.

Officers realized at that point their hands were tied. California law requires that fines be given only to human drivers.

Closing the loophole

A new state law addresses the loophole in traffic enforcement.

The rule change allows law enforcement to issue citations when an autonomous vehicle commits an infraction.

The new rule is touted to set clear guidelines for autonomous vehicle companies.

Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, said the rule change is a direct response to various incidents. Incidents include disrupting traffic, rolling over, dragging a pedestrian, impeding firetrucks and driving into crime scenes.

“Before autonomous vehicles get too commonplace, California needs to get ahead of the game to ensure safety for all on our streets,” Ting previously stated.

The new law creates a notification process. Law enforcement will have the ability to cite vehicles via a notice of non-compliance. A notice will be sent to the autonomous vehicle company. The company must then report the notice to the DMV within 72 hours.

Advocates said the new rule will benefit the autonomous industry and road safety. They said notifications to autonomous companies will serve as an alarm that lets them know something needs corrected.

Two-way communication

The rule change also standardizes communication and interaction with emergency crews.

A dedicated phone line to autonomous vehicle companies for first responders is required. Two-way interior and exterior communication systems will enable nearby first responders to communicate with dispatch operators for driverless vehicle companies.

An exception from the two-way communication systems rule is made for certain autonomous commercial vehicles. Trucks with gross vehicle weight exceeding 10,000 pounds are exempt.

Supporters said they are hopeful the California law will serve as a model for states around the country to address the safety issue.

The new law takes effect July 1, 2026. LL

