California Legislature sends governor limitation on autonomous trucks, again

For the second year in a row, a California bill addressing concerns about autonomous trucks and other autonomous vehicles is headed to the governor’s desk.

Assembly lawmakers voted 70-1 to give final legislative approval to a bill that would prohibit autonomous vehicle operation with a gross vehicle weight of at least 10,001 pounds for testing purposes, transporting goods or transporting passengers without a “human safety operator physically present” in the vehicle during operation. The prohibition would be in place until at least 2030.

Senators already approved the bill on a 31-3 vote. Statehouse passage clears the way for AB2286 to head to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

Legislature tries again

State lawmakers acted a year ago to approve a nearly identical version of the legislation. The Democratic governor vetoed the bill, despite it having a veto-proof margin in both statehouse chambers.

The Democrat-led legislature did not attempt to override the veto.

The legislative action followed multiple public workshops by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to consider a new regulatory process to authorize the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles exceeding 10,000 pounds.

Newsom said he rejected the 2023 legislation because regulation and oversight of the heavy-duty autonomous vehicle technology in the state was “unnecessary.” In his veto message, the governor referred to state law that provides the DMV with authority to regulate the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles on state roadways.

He added that “draft regulations are expected to be released for public comment in the coming months.” Despite the assurance from September 2023, draft heavy-duty autonomous vehicle regulations were not released until last week.

Motives questioned

Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, sponsored both bills to prevent operation of autonomous trucks in the state without a human operator on board. The rule would be in place until the legislature’s evaluation of autonomous vehicle technology is complete.

Aguiar-Curry has pointed out “there is nothing about a human safety operator that prevents the autonomous trucking industry from testing and deploying autonomous vehicles anywhere in California.”

She added during a committee hearing on her bill that “the only conceivable motivation for rushing forward without a monitor in the cab is to increase profits at the risk of public safety and the livelihoods of our trained, expert trucking workforce.”

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association has complained that passage of AB2286 would upset the state’s regulatory process.

Following the DMV’s release of proposed regulations, the group said in prepared remarks that the action is “an important step for the future of roadway safety and supply chain resiliency in California.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association recognizes the potential for the rapid development of autonomous technology. However, OOIDA has highlighted that the technology poses challenges as it relates to commercial vehicles and highway safety. LL

