California lawmakers approve speed-assistance technology mandate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will soon decide whether to enact a rule that is touted to help reduce traffic deaths by requiring speed warnings on certain new vehicles. The effort initially required all cars and trucks sold in the state to include speed-assistance technology.

The Senate voted 26-9 to give final passage to a first-in-the-nation mandate for speed-assistance technology. Assembly lawmakers already approved an amended version of the bill on a 47-17 vote.

Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has described the legislative pursuit as necessary to combat the more than 4,000 Californians who die each year on state roadways. He added that speed is a factor in about one-third of traffic fatalities.

“The rise in road deaths in California is a completely preventable tragedy,” Wiener said in prepared remarks. “California should lead the nation with action to improve the safety of our streets.”

Bill revisions made along the way

As introduced, SB961 included a requirement for every car, truck and bus manufactured and sold in the state to be equipped with speed governors. The devices limit vehicle speed based on the speed limit for the roadway segment.

Wiener amended the bill after receiving pushback on his plan to use technology to prevent drivers from exceeding the posted speed by more than 10 mph for any reason.

The bill revision instead would require vehicles manufactured or sold in the state to be equipped with “passive intelligent speed assistance.”

SB961 defines the technology as “an integrated vehicle system that determines the speed limit of the roadway the vehicle is traveling on and utilizes a brief, one-time visual and audio signal to alert the driver each time the driver exceeds the speed limit by more than 10 mph.”

All new vehicles would be required to be equipped with the passive system by 2030.

One notable revision to the bill was the removal of a requirement that included trucks with a gross vehicle weight rating exceeding 8,500 pounds “for which a federal motor vehicle safety standard of any kind or character exists requiring either the passive or active control of speed.”

Motorcycles also are excluded from the requirement.

Another bill revision excludes passenger vehicles that do not include either GPS or a front-facing camera.

BIG ROAD SAFETY NEWS: Our bill requiring new cars to alert drivers when going >10MPH above speed limit (SB 961) passed last night & is on its way to the Governor! Roads deaths are spiking in CA & speed is a big factor. This technology is proven to slow people down & save lives. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 1, 2024

Concern and alternative options provided

The National Motorists Association is opposed to the legislation. The group said “speed limiters on new cars would increase speed variation on roads, (which is) proven to be more hazardous than uniform speeds, even if slightly above the limit.”

Todd Spencer, president of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, added that driver training for all motor vehicles would go further in improving highway safety in California and elsewhere.

Statehouse passage clears the way for the bill to head to the governor’s desk. The bill must be signed into law or vetoed by the end of the month. LL

More Land Line coverage of California news is available.