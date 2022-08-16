California, Kansas receive trucking-related federal technology grants

August 16, 2022

Tyson Fisher

|

The Federal Highway Administration has awarded nearly $10 million in Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment grants for trucking-related projects in California and Kansas.

The Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment program funds early deployments of forward-looking technologies that can serve as national models, according to FHWA. The bipartisan infrastructure law continues the program from 2022 through 2026 at the same level of funding with a greater focus on rural transportation, transit, paratransit and protecting the environment.

The infrastructure bill adds several new eligible activities, such as advanced transportation technologies to improve emergency evacuation and response by federal, state and local authorities; integrated corridor management systems; advanced parking reservation or variable pricing systems; and technologies that enhance congestion pricing and automated vehicle communications.

Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor Project

Nearly $7 million is being awarded to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor Project.

According to FHWA, the project advanced technologies to deliver traffic, weather and other operational information to commercial truckers.

KDOT’s Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor Project is expected to improve safety and economic productivity on U.S. 83, a two-lane corridor critical to freight transport in Kansas.  The project installs 100 miles of fiber-optic cable and advanced technologies to deliver traffic, weather, and other operational information to commercial trucking to optimize freight routing.

“(These)grants promote innovations that help expand access to transportation for communities in rural areas and cities alike, improve connectivity, and prepare America’s transportation systems for the future,” FHWA acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack said in a statement. “The Kansas project will use advanced technologies to help improve freight operations.”

Port of Los Angeles Gateway Project

FHWA also is awarding $3 million to the Port of Los Angeles $3 million for its Gateway Project.

The Port of Los Angeles Gateway Project deploys advanced technologies to improve trucking, drayage and terminal operator activities.

Specifically, The Port of Los Angeles Gateway Project will implement cloud-based, artificial intelligence applications to help streamline and schedule the staging of cargo and empty returns. The application introduces new means to help direct cargo owners, truckers and drayage drivers and reduce congestion at the port. LL

 

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.

