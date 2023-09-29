California IFTA increase coming Oct. 1

California is increasing its International Fuel Tax Agreement or Interstate User Diesel Fuel tax return for the second time this year.

On July 1, an increase from 85.3 cents to 89.3 cents took effect. The tax will again increase on Oct. 1 to $1.089. The latest increase is effective through June 30, 2024 and applies to diesel fuel purchased outside of California and used within the state.

According to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, those required to pay the IFTA taxes must begin using the updated rates on their third quarter 2023 returns.

California also enacted a fuel rate increase on July 1 to keep up with inflation.

The state’s tax rate includes both the diesel fuel tax and excise tax.

Current law allows for a partial sales and use tax exemption for sales of diesel fuel from July 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2023. From Oct. 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, the full sales and use tax rate on diesel fuel will apply.

The temporary partial exemption for diesel fuel sales is set to expire Sept. 30. Read more about the tax rate change online. https://t.co/HrJppUMYhL pic.twitter.com/0ueVZ4ziwP — CDTFA (@cdtfa) September 21, 2023

The state adjusts the diesel fuel tax rate annually on July 1. Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a bill to implement price gouging rules for oil companies. That law took effect June 26.

More information is available on the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration website or by calling 800-400-7115 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific time Monday through Friday. LL

