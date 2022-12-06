California governor wants fuel price gouging protections

December 6, 2022

Keith Goble

|

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on state legislators to pass price gouging rules for oil companies.

At the same time the California Legislature convened for the 2023 regular session, Gov. Gavin Newsom opened a special session to address concerns about high fuel prices.

The legislation pursued by the governor would authorize a price gouging penalty on oil companies.

Newsom said a spike in fuel prices this fall resulted in record refiner profits of $63 billion in 90 days.

“Big Oil is ripping Californians off,” Newsom said in a news release. “A price gouging penalty is needed to hold them accountable for profiteering at the expense of California families.

Golden State fuel costs

On July 1, the state increased the 51.1-cent excise tax collected on gas purchases by 2.8 cents per gallon to 53.9 cents. The 38.9-cent diesel rate increased by 2.1 cents per gallon to 41 cents.

California’s average diesel price is about 81 cents above the national average for a gallon of on-highway diesel fuel, according to AAA. The state’s average gas price is about $1.33 above the national average for a gallon of regular gas.

California rules are part of the problem

Critics say California government has contributed to the high fuel costs. They cite the legislature and the governor’s refusal to put a moratorium on the state’s fuel taxes.

They add that imposing a new tax on oil/gas suppliers would result in fuel prices climbing even higher.

Additionally, critics point out that California regulations link taxes on gas and diesel to inflation adjustments each July. The result is increased fuel costs each year.

Administration counters critics

The governor’s office said this fall’s spike occurred while crude oil prices dropped, state taxes and fees remained unchanged and fuel prices did not increase outside the western U.S.

Newsom said the high prices went straight to the industry’s bottom line.

During the special session, legislators also will consider efforts to permit state agencies to more closely review fuel costs, profits and pricing as well as provide the state with greater regulatory oversight of the refining, distribution and retailing segments of the fuel market in California. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from California is available.

 

WWWilliams

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

California

Digital surveillance: truckers in the crosshairs

A new book titled “Data Driven” examines how digital surveillance is upending life and work on the open road for truckers.

By Scott Thompson | November 30

Diesel pumps Tonopah, AZ. Image by Marty Ellis

Fuel prices

ProMiles report shows national diesel average drops 10 cents

The national diesel average is 10 cents lower than last week, according to the Dec. 5 ProMiles.com report. AAA and EIA prices down as well.

By SJ Munoz | December 06

Diesel pumps photo by Marty Ellis

Fuel prices

States continue fuel tax relief efforts

Efforts to help motorists and truck drivers cope with high inflation by providing some relief at the fuel pump continue in multiple states.

By Keith Goble | December 05

Tanker truck driver delivers gasoline to a gas station. Photo by Chatchawal

Fuel prices

Nebraska extends fuel emergency

Fuel shortages due to high demand have led the state of Nebraska to extending its fuel emergency through the end of December.

By SJ Munoz | December 02