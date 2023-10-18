California governor vetoes truck driver training pilot program

The California governor has turned back legislative pursuit of establishing a pilot program to benefit certain students participating in entry-level truck driver training programs.

Federal financial aid is not available for vocational programs, which last less than 10 weeks. Therefore, trucking programs, which last about four weeks, are not eligible for federal financial aid or federal student loans.

Additionally, programs lasting less than four months are ineligible for state financial aid programs.

State lawmakers recently voted with unanimous consent to send a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk that would provide Cal Grant C eligibility to potential truck drivers. The intent of the change included in AB376 is to help aspiring truck drivers avoid significant costs associated with commercial driver’s license training requirements.

Cal Grant C

In 2000, the state of California established the Cal Grant C program with the intent to remove financial barriers in accessing higher education for all students. The California Student Aid Commission oversees the program.

Cal Grant C was created to assist vocational students with tuition and training costs, according to a bill analysis. The program provides up to $1,094 in tuition for a student at a community college or $2,462 in tuition for students at a for-profit or non-profit institution.

To qualify for Cal Grant C, a student must meet the income qualifications for a family of four (no more than $125,000 per year) or for a family of three (no more than $115,000 per year). A student also must enroll in an occupational or technical training program between four and 24 months in length at an eligible postsecondary institution.

Governor says no to financial aid

Newsom has acted to veto a bill to extend Cal Grant C eligibility to include and prioritize students pursuing an entry-level truck driver training program of less than four months at a qualifying post-secondary institution.

He cited financial concerns for the state in making the change.

“This bill results in significant General Fund cost pressures and staff workload that are not currently part of the state’s fiscal plan and are more appropriately addressed in the annual budget process,” Newsom wrote in his veto message. “With our state facing continuing economic risk and revenue uncertainty, it is important to remain disciplined when considering bills with significant fiscal implications, such as this measure.”

AB376

An Assembly floor analysis of AB376 states there would be ongoing general-fund costs between $192,000 and $526,000 annually to provide Cal Grant C awards to truck driver students during the pilot period. The figures are based on 1,400 students receiving grants each year.

Listed on the federal training provider registry are 12 California community colleges that offer entry-level truck driver training programs. Another 4,800 in-person programs are offered by for-profits or non-profits in the state.

The analysis shows the cost associated with obtaining a CDL on average is $3,000. LL

More Land Line coverage of California news is available.