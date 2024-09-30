California governor vetoes road safety bill

September 30, 2024

Keith Goble

|

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that was described as “prioritizing road safety improvements on some of California’s deadliest roads.”

Vehicle crashes in the state are described by Sen. Kelly Seyarto, R-Murrieta, as consistently a top cause of “unintentional injury or death” for Californians. He added that traffic fatalities surged 22% from 2019 to 2022. Additionally, he said severe and fatal traffic crashes resulted in $166 billion in economic and quality-of-life costs for Californians in 2022.

His bill, SB936, called for making the California Department of Transportation responsible for publishing a study identifying the top 15 locations in the state highway system with the highest rate of vehicle collisions.

Projects would have been proposed to improve road safety at each of the identified locations by January 2026.

Seyarto said the legislation was an effort to properly fund and prioritize rehabilitation on affected roads.

He added that local municipalities have resorted to declaring a state of emergency to free up resources to deal with dangerous roads. He claimed there has been “little to no state action taken in response.”

Veto

In his veto message, Newsom said the bill was unnecessary.

“Caltrans is already implementing various initiatives to prioritize road safety improvements,” Newsom wrote. “While I support efforts to expedite traffic safety enhancements, this bill conflicts with Caltrans’ data-driven approach to identifying and developing a holistic traffic safety framework for its projects.”

He added that prioritizing locations based solely on overall collision rates, without considering crash severity and other associated collision factors, may fail to address the areas of greatest safety concern.

“Existing safety planning efforts that proactively identify and implement safety projects … can already effectively achieve the goals that this bill seeks to accomplish.”

What’s next?

Seyarto said he is “deeply disappointed” by the veto.

“(The veto) sends a message that road safety isn’t being prioritized at a time when fatalities are on the rise,” he said.

SB936 could be considered for a possible veto override.

Senate and Assembly lawmakers approved the bill by unanimous consent. A two-thirds majority would be needed in each chamber to override the veto.

Despite its unanimous support in the chambers, an override is high unlikely. California state lawmakers have not overridden a veto in more than 40 years. LL

More Land Line coverage of California news is available.

Related News

marijuana

California

Podcast: Wreck prompts federal pot warning

An incident involving a car driven by a teenager has prompted a federal safety agency to issue a warning about marijuana and driving.

By Mark Reddig | September 25

Cummins X15

News

Cummins recalls more than 9,000 X15 engines

Cummins is recalling thousands of X15 engines due to an issue with the fuel pump component. Find out which truck manufacturers are affected.

By Land Line Staff | September 30

Helene

News

Recovery from Hurricane Helene continues in several states

Hurricane Helene has devastated parts of several states in the Southeast, where hundreds of roads are closed and millions remain without power.

By SJ Munoz | September 30

truck drivers

News

OOIDA supports truck drivers’ right to personal conveyance

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration should continue to protect truck drivers’ right to personal conveyance, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | September 30

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.