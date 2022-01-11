California governor proposes fuel tax freeze

January 11, 2022

Keith Goble

|

California Gov. Gavin Newsom this week unveiled a budget plan that includes freezing the state’s fuel tax rates. The freeze is part of his plan to take advantage of a $45 billion state surplus.

At a Monday news conference detailing his proposed budget, the governor included information on a suspension of the expected inflation-related increases this summer to the state’s fuel excise rates.

The state excise rate on gas is 51.1 cents and the excise rate on diesel in 38.9 cents. Additional state taxes and fees bring the total per-gallon rates for gas and diesel to 56.6 cents and 65.9 cents, respectively.

An annual inflation adjustment is set to take effect on July 1. Newsom’s plan is to delay the adjustment for a minimum of one year. The budget proposal could extend the tax freeze for the next two years, “should economic conditions warrant it.”

The governor’s office said a pause is expected to decrease fuel tax revenues by $523 million in 2022-2023 based on an estimated 5.6 % inflation rate.

“We’re going to backfill it in terms of the tax itself to transportation projects so that there’s no direct impact to investments,” Newsom said at the news conference.

U.S. Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., welcomed the governor’s fuel tax recommendation.

“Pausing the increase in the gas tax is a great first step toward getting prices under control, but we have to go further,” Harder said in a news release.

SB1

A 2017 transportation funding law authorizes regular fuel rate increases to keep up with inflation.

Since then, the excise tax on gas has increased by 23.3 cents to 51.1 cents. The diesel rate is up 22.9 cents to 38.9 cents.

The 10-year, $52 billion transportation funding deal – SB1 – is touted to benefit local roads, trade corridors and public transit.

 

Transportation budget

The budget proposes investing $9.1 billion in the transportation system with a focus on increasing mobility options through rail, transit and active transportation projects.

High-speed rail projects would receive $4.2 billion. Another $2 billion would be applied to transit and rail projects. Local projects would collect $1.25 billion.

Port investment

Over the next two years, $2.3 billion in surplus would be applied for ports infrastructure and goods movement.

The governor’s budget summary explains that “while the state has already taken several actions to mitigate supply chain disruptions, additional investments are necessary to support supply chain resiliency and transform the way California moves goods and people in a way that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and considers environmental impacts to communities.”

Specifically, $1.2 billion from the state’s general fund would be allotted for port-related high-priority projects to improve goods movement on rail and roadways at port terminals, including railyard expansions, new bridges, and zero-emission modernization projects.

Another $40 million would be earmarked to aid the pursuit of licensing more truck drivers.

Newsom said the state would work to cut red tape at the Department of Motor Vehicles and to prioritize licensing of commercial drivers.

The legislature can take up the governor’s budget proposal during the regular session that began a week ago. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from California.

 

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

Related News

highway money driver pay

California

Driver pay, training on 2022 agenda

The year 2022 is already shaping up to be a busy one, with driver training, a study of driver pay, recruiting more women and more getting under way.

By Mark Reddig | January 06

Interstate 70 (I-70) in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado

News

Driver in fatal I-70 Denver crash had mountain experience

A video has surfaced in which Rogel Aguilera-Mederos says he had mountain experience before the crash that got him 110 years in prison.

By Chuck Robinson | January 11

Signs Interstate 4, east to Orlando highway and west to Tampa highway.

News

FDOT hosting I-4 corridor truck parking public meeting on Jan. 26

Florida plans to build a truck parking facility along the I-4 corridor, and truckers have a chance to tell officials where to put it.

By Tyson Fisher | January 11

Cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers still a go, Canada says

News

Canada moving forward with cross-border vaccine mandate for truckers

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is moving ahead with a mandate that will require truck drivers to be fully vaccinated before crossing into Canada.

By Mark Schremmer | January 11