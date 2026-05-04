California DMVs adopt new AV rules

New AV regulations covering light- and heavy-duty vehicles have been officially adopted in California.

The rules open the state for the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles for freight and transit.

State officials said the AV rules were implemented following a public comment period and review process.

In October 2025, state lawmakers proposed the changes in response to AVs causing traffic disruptions, such as blocking emergency responders and driving into crime scenes.

OOIDA has maintained that technologies such as AVs should not be rushed, as autonomous trucks have yet to demonstrate safe operation at scale under real-world conditions.

One specific incident in California included an AV making an illegal U-turn during a DUI enforcement. The San Bruno Police Department pulled the vehicle over, but, since there was no human driver, no citation was issued under state law.

“These updates support the growth of the AV industry by enhancing public safety and transparency while adding additional accountability for AV manufacturers.” California DMV Director Steve Gordon said.

California AV regulations now cover the following:

Requires manufacturers to begin with testing using a safety driver and progress to driverless testing before applying for commercial deployment

A process for law enforcement to issue a notice of AV noncompliance to manufacturers when an AV commits a moving violation

Annual updates to first responder interaction plans, access to manual vehicle override systems, two-way communication links with 30-second response times and updated training requirements to ensure safe and timely interactions with first responders

Authorizes local emergency response officials to issue emergency geofencing directives to AV manufacturers and requires AV manufacturers to direct their fleets to leave the identified areas within two minutes of receiving such messages

Standards for remote operations personnel, including licensing qualifications and permitting and training requirements for remote drivers and assistants

Modernizes AV data reporting requirements and expands collision reporting and data on vehicle miles traveled

Authorizes the DMV to impose targeted operation restrictions on AV manufacturers when necessary for public safety

Removes the prohibition on operating AVs with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of 10,001 pounds or more. Heavy-duty AVs must still stop at CHP weigh stations and comply with all applicable state and federal commercial motor vehicle requirements

Allows AV transit vehicles up to 14,001 pounds to be operated by public entities or universities

While the new AV regulations have been officially adopted, California officials said some provisions are in effect immediately, and others will be phased in over the coming months.

All effective dates are available on the California DMV website. LL

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