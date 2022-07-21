California counties move forward with transportation questions for fall ballots

Fall elections in multiple California counties could include questions on various transportation-related initiatives.

Land Line tracks measures covering statewide, county and local ballot initiatives. Here is a breakdown of some notable initiatives that could appear on Nov. 8 ballots in the Golden State.

Fresno County

The Fresno County Transportation Authority board voted Wednesday, July 20, to advance a proposal to renew the county’s half-cent transportation tax.

In 1986, voters passed Measure C. The half-cent sales tax is focused on improving the county’s transportation system, and all 15 cities within the state’s 10th most populous county. Voters renewed the tax in 2006 for an additional 20 years.

With the 2027 sunset date looming, officials in the state’s 10th largest county are pursuing adding the renewal of Measure C to the upcoming fall ballot.

The county’s transportation authority board has approved sending the renewal question to the county board of supervisors for final approval to add to the ballot.

The tax is estimated to raise $6.8 billion.

The plan largely focuses on addressing road and bridge work. The amount devoted to public transit would be trimmed by 38%.

Critics of the renewal plan say the renewal goes in reverse of the 2006 version that established funds for public transit and bike routes. Instead, they say the 2022 version would prioritize road repair and highway expansion.

Advocates say feedback received by residents around the county shows a preference for more revenue to be devoted to roads.

The transportation authority board is scheduled to vote Aug. 8 on whether to include the renewal question on the fall ballot.

Madera County

Voters in Madera County could get the opportunity to decide whether to extend a half-cent transportation tax.

In 2006, voters countywide approved Measure T to raise about $10.4 million annually for 20 years. The tax in the county north of Fresno is set to expire in spring 2027.

The Madera County Transportation Authority voted on Wednesday to move forward with pursuit of a ballot question this fall to renew Measure T.

Renewal would extend Measure T until ended by voters. The ballot language does not include a sunset clause.

Over 30 years, the extension is estimated to raise $866 million.

Advocates say continuation of the tax is imperative to address local transportation needs.

Passage would result in 62.5% of funding being applied to community and neighborhood streets and roads. The county’s major routes, access and safety improvements program would get 25% of the funds. Transit, pedestrian projects, and clean air programs would claim the remainder.

Tuolumne County

One other California locale that is poised to include a transportation question on the November ballot is Tuolumne County.

Located east of Stockton, the county board voted on Tuesday to move forward with plans to place a 10-year, 1% sales tax increase on the ballot. Revenue would be used to fund fire, law enforcement and road services.

The tax would be collected in the unincorporated areas of the county. The tax would not be applied to purchases in the city of Sonora.

The estimated revenue boost totals $6.4 million. Of that amount, road services would receive $1.28 million. LL

