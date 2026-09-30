California cargo thieves get less than what they bargained for

It’s said that crime doesn’t pay. In the case of some recent cargo thieves, their crime was flat-out worthless.

Last week, a pair of trailers belonging to PlusAI – a Santa Clara, Calif.-based developer of automated driving software – were stolen from the company’s Fremont, Calif., warehouse. The company said warehouse workers discovered the theft on the morning of Sept. 24 and reported the crime to the Fremont Police Department.

Officials said the locks on the trailers’ glad hands appeared to have been forced off. Security footage from the warehouse showed two unidentified tractors driving around the warehouse prior to the theft of the trailers.

As police set out on the hunt for the missing trailers, the company got an unexpected break in the case. A company employee received a text from a friend with a photo of the trailers parked outside an office in Newark, minutes from the warehouse they were stolen from.

Now, you may be asking yourself why the thieves would dump the trailers so quickly.

As it turns out, the two trailers were loaded with roughly 40,000 pounds of sand, which the company uses to simulate freight during research and development.

Both trailers were recovered by Newark police and returned to the company. The company said police believe the thieves had opened the trailers, discovered nothing of value and abandoned them in the lot.

Lauren Kwan, the company’s vice president of marketing, said the trailers’ paint job – which featured joint branding with tech company Nvidia – may have played a part in the theft.

“The very apparent branding probably made them think there was very valuable equipment back there,” Kwan said.

I’m sure it was quite the rollercoaster of emotions for the thieves, who went from thinking they had a big score to realizing they had stolen two giant sandboxes.

As of Sept. 30, the case remained open, and no arrests had been made. LL